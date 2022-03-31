Demons looking for rebound from state title game loss

An all-West Region state softball title game saw Dickinson end Bismarck High's run with a thud last spring.

Now the Demons start their season hoping for a little revenge, with a new coach at the helm.

"I've been Kurt's assistant for six years before he left, and we have the same mentality," Bismarck head coach Billy Schmidt said. "The kids have the familiarity with knowing who their coach is, they know what I'm like and it's not going to be a surprise for them or anything."

Kurt Grensteiner was Schmidt's predecessor in the position, and he recently left to help run the Bismarck State College softball program.

Schmidt's job is to try and help the Demons get over the hump.

He's already working on one area in particular.

"We've got to prepare better," Schmidt said. "We weren't mentally prepared, we got down a little bit and we weren't used to it and we didn't know how to handle it and pretty soon we were done.

"We want to get them mentally tough and ready. You can't prepare for everything, you just have to react and be able to move on and hopefully we can do that this year."

Moving on gets a little easier when you have the two-time Gatorade Player of the Year headlining your pitching staff.

Schmidt plans to work closely with Logan Gronberg every time she takes the hill for the Demons.

"She's a senior this year and she's been starting since she was an eighth-grader," Schmidt said. "I'll be getting her involved and making sure we're on the same page with what we're throwing."

Gronberg is one of six seniors on this year's Bismarck High softball team, joined by Mia Hinsz, Payton Gerving, Sydney Gerving, Cameron Schmidt, and Ashlee Potter.

They take over as the old kids on the block from Macie Lemar, Delaney Ziegler, Peyton Schmitz, and Paige Hanson.

"Paige was our catcher, so she's going to be hard (to replace)," Schmidt said. "We have a few girls working at it, a mix of juniors and sophomores. She had a good bat so we'll miss that too. The others, they played a lot, and they'll be tough to replace with their attitude and everything else."

A senior-laden lineup, plus one final season from Gronberg, has the Demons ranked second in the West Region preseason poll behind Dickinson.

The rankings get a test almost immediately, as the Midgets visit Bismarck next week, weather permitting of course.

"We only play them the one time, and we're going to try some things to see if they work," Schmidt said. "We want to win, but we also want to learn from it. We're going to take it as a learning game.

"I don't want it to be our state title, I want to get better every game."

Bismarck's schedule this year features a decent mix of West and East Region teams, including an early May tournament against exclusively East Region opponents.

Schmidt is glad to get some games in against opponents from the other side of the state.

"They have good teams," he said. "We don't want to underestimate anybody and playing them will help make sure we don't do that."

Despite their high early ranking, Schmidt doesn't intend to overlook any of the West Region teams.

"We're going to try and take every game like it's a state tournament game, every at-bat has to be like that so when the pressure comes again, we're ready for it," he said. "Minot has some good players coming back, they have a good pitcher. Century, Mandan and Legacy, they're always tough games because the kids play with each other all summer and stuff.

"We'll have good competition out west."

