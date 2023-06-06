It was already known going into the Class B state softball tournament that a new champion would be crowned, after four-time champion Central Cass was eliminated in their region tournament.

Senior pitcher and all-around talent Taylor Christensen ensured the title found a new home, bringing a championship to Beulah.

"I really wanted to work hard to get Beulah the title, and also get the first title for the West (in Class B)," Christensen said. "We wanted to show that softball is tough out here too."

It was a tough battle in all three games at state for the Miners, who did not win any game by more than two runs.

Still, the Miners lived up to their billing as the top seed in the tournament, edging Des Lacs-Burlington, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg and the upstart Thompson Tommies for the championship.

"All season we pretty much played in blowouts," Christensen said. "So it was a bit nerve-wracking when Des Lacs-Burlington scored on us right away, so we had to grind things out pitch-by-pitch."

"That was unbelievable, quite a bit different than (the All Star games)," West Team and Beulah head coach Kyle Christensen said. "A lot of anxious moments, a lot of pressure, a lot of anxiety. It's a game of momentum, and Des Lacs-Burlington got it early against us, and we were staring at a deficit and we were lucky to win that game."

Christensen threw 20 of 21 innings for the Miners, with the lone exception being the first inning of Beulah's quarterfinal game against Des Lacs-Burlington.

"There was pressure, but when my offense was producing for me, it took some of the load off my shoulders," Taylor Christensen said. "My arm's pretty tired, but it was a fun week."

"In the semifinals, even though that was a tight game, with the way Taylor was throwing the ball, she's hard to score on if we make plays behind her," Kyle Christensen said. "We were able to maintain a lead in the semis and championship, and we got runs to give us a cushion."

She was also a crucial part of Beulah's offense, scoring five of the Miners' 15 runs in the tournament while driving in a run in Beulah's comeback win over Des Lacs-Burlington.

"As a leadoff, my job is to get on in any way for my team," Taylor Christensen said. "Then my teammates would usually drive me in."

Taylor was thrilled to win a state title in her final season with the Miners alongside her dad, Kyle.

"It was fun to do this one last time high school-wise, we have the whole summer together too," Christensen said. "After that, I'm going away from him, so it was fun to get to do this together one last time."

The turnaround was quick for the Christensens, who led the West teams to a sweep of the All-Star Series held Monday in Fargo and Tuesday in Bismarck.

Serving as a reliever Monday and starting on Tuesday, there was no rest for a weary star of Beulah's first title win.

"It was pretty chaotic, but it was fun," Taylor Christensen said. "Got to play with my Beulah Miners one last time, then I got to play with Brecken (Bieber, also from Beulah) one more time the last few days while also playing with some cool girls from around the West Region.

"I'm a bit surprised my arm made it through, but I was missing softball so it was good to go play softball again. Definitely need a rest after this."

Her father was also surprised her arm survived throwing 28 innings in less than a week.

"With 20 innings in three days in that heat in Minot, there wasn't a lot left in her tank," Kyle Christensen said. "She had Sunday to rest and most of Monday, but you could tell she wasn't super sharp yesterday in Fargo and while she was better today, she had to deal with more heat, had to throw extra pitches and get even more gassed going against the best hitters in the state."

Tuesday saw a little more action for Christensen, who also ran in the skills competition prior to the game.

Christensen showed off her speed, winning the fastest runner competition in a time of 11.26.

She followed that up by throwing 6 1/3 innings in the West's come-from-behind 11-10 win.

"Obviously there aren't any slouches," Taylor Christensen said. "You have to paint your spots, work up and down as much as you can, and work for every pitch."

She also had two hits, a stolen base and both a run scored and a run driven in on Tuesday.

"Her bat was a little slow, which I think was also fatigue," Kyle Christensen said. "The balls she normally hits harder weren't punished the way she usually does, but she did come up with nice hits and even on a bad day, she can have an impact all around the diamond, yesterday in Fargo she threw a girl out trying to score from second on a single from center field."

While many of the players Tuesday will scatter back across the state, Christensen is one that isn't quite done with All-Star games.

This time representing Glen Ullin-Hebron, Christensen will be playing in next week's All Star volleyball games.

"I've only done a couple of volleyball workouts since the fall season," Christensen said. "It's going to be a bit nerve-wracking, because I'm a little rusty and there are good players on both teams, but I'm ready to have some fun because I miss volleyball.

"It means a lot to me that my hard work is being recognized, and I love being able to represent both Glen Ullin-Hebron for volleyball and Beulah for softball one more time."

After one last summer of playing travel softball along with several of her teammates from Monday and Tuesday's games, Christensen is heading to Arizona for college at South Mountain.

With her high school career winding down, Kyle Christensen was glad he was able to get in some final time with his daughter on the softball field.

"It's been a pleasure," Christensen said. "We get along really well. When it's a father-daughter or father-son coaching scenario, there can be some frustration at times, but we get along well, have a good relationship outside of softball. She accepts the coaching and we have good conversations about a lot of things.

"We normally play in the Bismarck Blast tournament this weekend to kick off travel softball, but she won't be able to play because of the practices for volleyball."

WEST WINS IN EXTRAS

Led by a monster performance by Ellie Braaten of Renville County, the West finished a three-game sweep with the 11-10 win in eight innings.

Braaten drove in the winning runs with a two-run double and was 4-for-4 with the double, a walk, a stolen base, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Braaten was named a well-deserved series MVP after a three-game stretch where she went 8-for-11 with a triple, a double, two walks, three stolen bases, six runs scored and nine RBIs.

"I knew Ellie would drive in that winning run," Taylor Christensen said. "She comes up clutch all the time."

The West fell behind 7-1 after the top of the fourth, rebounded to take an 8-7 lead with a seven-run fourth, then immediately gave the lead back on a two-run double by Autumn McGough.

"It was quite a roller coaster, we got down early because we didn't make a couple of plays," Kyle Christensen said. "They swung the bats well. The goal going into the fourth inning was for us to crawl back into it with a couple runs, and we did better than that, we took a lead.

"We gave it back, but any time you're within a run, you feel like you have a chance, and luckily we came out on top."

Bismarck's Caitlyn Dannenfelzer (7-for-12, 4 runs, 2 RBIs) scored the tying run in the bottom of the sixth on a sac fly by Gabby Bird of Century.

Operating on extra-inning rules similar to Major League Baseball, a runner was placed at second base to start each half-inning after the seventh, and both runners came around to score.

Grace Undem came home on a single by Elizabeth Nuelle for the East, and Dannenfelzer scored just ahead of Daisy Sparrow of Central McLean for the West.

Christensen helped keep the damage for the East to just the one "ghost" runner, as she helped start a rundown by fielding a grounder back to her in the circle and catching Nuelle heading home.

"That was a big play, if she turns and throws to first, they score that run," Kyle Christensen said. "Only down one, we get a girl on second so all we needed was a single to tie it. Ellie off the bat, I was pretty sure it was down, so it was fun to watch Caitlyn and Daisy almost stride-for-stride, and I don't know what might have happened if Olivia (Dick) would have caught that ball at the plate."