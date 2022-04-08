Bismarck overpowers Legacy in doubleheader sweep

Usually when six home runs are hit in a high school softball doubleheader, a fair amount of wind was involved.

No such wind was present Friday afternoon, however, as Bismarck and Legacy combined to mash out six round-trippers in a Bismarck non-conference sweep (11-1, 18-7).

"We wanted to come in and prove ourselves," Bismarck senior Sydney Gerving said. "It's non-conference, but we have a bitter taste in our mouths from last year, so we want to come in and show we're not going to give it to them lightly, no matter who we're playing, where we're playing, or when we're playing."

The lone hitter to emerge with two home runs was Gerving, who battered a two-run bomb in Game 1 and knocked a three-run shot off the scoreboard at the Sanford Sports Complex in the second game.

Gerving added a two-run double in the first inning of Game 2 to finish her day 3-for-7 with seven RBIs.

"These were my first true home runs in my career," Gerving said. "I wanted to come in this year being confident at the plate, and this helps."

Besides Gerving mashing for the Demons, they got their usual excellent outing from top pitching option Logan Gronberg.

Gronberg pitched all five innings of Game 1, allowing just a single run in the third inning and sending the Sabers down in order in their other four at-bats.

After a 1-for-2 outing in game one to aid her own effort on offense, Gronberg backed up Bismarck's Game 2 starter, Brielle Wrangham, with a 2-for-4, three-RBI effort.

"Our first game, we played well, Logan pitched a heck of a game again," Bismarck head coach Billy Schmidt said. "She didn't walk anybody, and they only got the one run because our centerfielder's glove broke when trying to make a catch."

Legacy's offense was shut down by Gronberg in Game 1, but rumbled to life early in the nightcap.

After plating a pair of runs in the first inning on a double by Kate LeMoine, the Sabers tied it up at four runs apiece thanks to the first of two home runs to aid their effort.

The first home run came courtesy of LeMoine, who drove in Legacy catcher Emma Owens from second with a long homer to left.

"Coach said we need to come in and go to the plate confident and show them who we are," Gerving said. "That's what we did. We weren't satisfied with ourselves up to that point, so we had more to prove and I think we did that."

After allowing the tying runs, Schmidt's charges settled in and wore down Legacy's pitching.

Gerving's second home run of the day, her three-run shot, gave the Demons the lead back at 7-4, a total they would quickly add to.

Sydney's sister Payton had her own 3-for-7 day with a triple that turned into an inside-the-park home run thanks to a Legacy error in Game 1, and knocked in what became the game-winning RBI with a double.

"The first pitcher threw a little harder, and (the second one) was a little slower," Schmidt said. "They adjusted after it was 4-4, they moved up in the box a little bit and we started hitting."

Brynn Arnold gutted through four innings for the Sabers, allowing nine runs on eight hits before giving way to Abby Funk in the fifth inning.

Tori Olson, who pitched all five innings in Game 1, came in and stopped the damage in the fifth by getting Sydney Gerving to ground out.

"We played Century, maybe last year where we had 12 (home runs in the game), but the wind was blowing out that day," Schmidt said. "As far as a calm day like this, this was one of the better ones. That second game, every out was pretty tough."

Bismarck finished off its fourth straight five-inning game despite allowing three runs in the bottom of the seventh, including a Tori Olson leadoff home run.

Wrangham earned the win in Game 2, as Bismarck's offense was more than enough to overcome a shaky day on the mound.

"Brielle just needs to throw strikes, she tries to overthrow sometimes and that's when she gets a little wild," Schmidt said. "She throws pretty hard, she just has to locate a little better. Her change-up was working well, she was keeping them off-balance with that."

"We were talking (Wrangham) up and telling her we have defense behind her and she just needs to pitch to contact," Gerving said about finishing out the win in game two. "We'll do the rest."

Legacy has a busy weekend ahead, as they face Valley City today and Beulah on Monday, both at home.

As for Bismarck, their schedule depends largely on how the weather turns out, as their next game isn't until Tuesday. The Demons host Minot at Cottonwood, starting at 4:30 p.m.

"Next week isn't looking too good (weather-wise)," Schmidt said. "We have Minot on Tuesday and Century on Thursday. Hopefully Mother Nature helps out. We'll see how it goes."

