Big innings lead Legacy over Watford City

Last week's blizzard wiped out more than a week of West Region softball games.

Legacy's offense was no worse for wear for the time off, piling up 38 runs on 29 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Watford City at Sanford Sports Complex, 22-1, 16-5.

"The first game, we came ready to play, we haven't played for more than a week and a half so I think the girls were anxious to hit the ball," Legacy head coach Holly Schild said.

The doubleheader was moved up one day to avoid expected poor weather Friday. With wind, rain and possibly more snow on the way, the Sabers got to duck out of school early and take on the Wolves starting at noon.

"We live in North Dakota, and you have to be ready to play in whatever conditions happen," Schild said. "Some of the girls joked that they were more awake this morning at 10:30 when we were warming up than they are when we get here at three on a normal day.

"With anything, we know that games are scheduled when they can be scheduled and will have to be moved around, and we have to be ready to go no matter what time of day."

Legacy got off to a quick start offensively. After Tori Olson struck out the side in the top of the first, the Sabers sent 15 hitters to the plate in the bottom of the inning.

In the first-inning outburst, Brynn Arnold walked and tripled, Olson had a pair of triples, and catcher Emma Owens homered and doubled.

By the time Watford City finally ended the inning, 10 Sabers had crossed home plate.

"(Stringing innings together) was something we struggled with last year," Schild said. "We played with the batting order quite a few times and moved girls around and we'd leave runners on. Very rarely have we left runners on this season. It's good to know we can consistently get on base and hit those girls around."

Owens pitched three perfect innings in the opener, striking out six before giving way to Brynn Arnold, who allowed single hits in the fourth and fifth innings and the lone Watford City run.

"The girls haven't really gotten an opportunity to throw," Schild said. "We wanted to make sure that everybody understands that they can be put in at any time, whenever we need them, so we put them in those positions so they're prepared in the future to do that."

As for Legacy's offense, they scored seven more runs in the second, knocking Watford City starter Madison Spacher out after just the two innings.

Jaclyn Stanley came in and finished the game out for Watford City, surrendering a single run in the third and four in the fourth.

"We get anxious at the plate and we get a little excited and we don't sit back and drive and time pitches like we should," Schild said about her team's approach against Stanley, who pitched all four innings in Game 2. "It took us a couple of innings to adjust and settle in more."

A swing-happy Wolves offense jumped all over Sabers' Game 2 starter Abby Funk.

Before Funk recorded a single out, Watford City had tallied four runs on three doubles and a single.

In a manner that would serve her well in the next few innings, Funk dodged further trouble with a strikeout, a flyout to shallow center, and calmly fielding a comebacker to end the inning.

"We made some defensive changes to give some girls some chances out there and fell a little behind," Schild said. "Our bats have been consistent the whole season and we responded well when we needed to respond."

Funk escaped a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the second after issuing two walks and hitting another batter, then pitched around a single, a walk and an error in the third.

Watford City got to Funk one last time in the fourth, stringing enough hits together to work around its own baserunning mistakes and score a run on a sac fly.

"Abby's a player who needs the opportunity to settle in a little bit," Schild said. "I want her to have the ability to start games, not just come in and finish them. Sometimes, if that means we need to deal with a couple innings of struggle, that's what we have to deal with.

"She struggled a little bit, but she was able to come back and respond and do what we needed her to do in whatever game she's in."

While Funk was dodging trouble, Legacy's offense was starting more slowly than in the first game.

"When we do (adjust and settle in), and it took us until the fourth inning to do that, we can hit the ball well," Schild said. "Sometimes the change between games, you have to get going again, settle in again, but as long as we're able to do it at some point, respond at some point, I'm happy with that."

They got one of the four runs back in the bottom of the first, thanks to an error on the Watford City centerfielder.

A double, single, and a two-base throwing error in the bottom of the second allowed the Sabers to level the score at four apiece, before going quietly in the third.

With the Wolves retaking the lead in the top of the fourth, Legacy was looking for another big inning.

They got it.

"We have to emphasize with the girls that they've hit well all season," Schild said. "We get limited opportunities to score runs, so we have to take advantage of every opportunity at the plate and take it one batter and one base at a time."

Their second 15-batter inning on the day went even better than in Game 1.

Legacy put together a 12-run inning thanks to eight hits, two walks, and four Watford City errors, giving themselves a sudden 11-run lead.

Olson returned to the mound to close out the game and pitched around a single and an error to end the afternoon.

"I don't like to overuse her or always depend on her, but I know when I need a job done, she's a finisher and I can put her in no matter the circumstance and she gets it done," Schild said of Olson. "I didn't want the second game to get out of hand, and I didn't expect we were going to respond as well offensively as we did in the fourth, so I had already told the girls I was putting her in the fifth.

"Did we need to do that, not necessarily, but she's a great player for a reason and I knew she would finish and I needed her to finish and I did just that."

