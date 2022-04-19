Vorachek, Keller, Bismarck blank Coyotes

It took a herculean shoveling effort just to get the Bowl clear enough to play soccer.

Bismarck's girls soccer (2-0) team took advantage of the return to play, sending shot after shot past Williston's beleaguered goalies for a 9-0 win over the Coyotes (0-2).

"I was glad they got the field cleared for us so we could play," Demons head coach Michelle Brown said. "We always know in North Dakota it's going to be windy, if it's not windy it's a good day and a nice surprise.

"I thought we handled (Williston) well, obviously with the score, but can still clean up some things defensively."

Brutal winds and cool temperatures made staying warm nearly impossible for anybody not running after the ball.

The Demons took advantage of a less-engaged Williston squad to score a trio of goals before ten minutes had passed on the game clock.

"We wanted to get the ball out wide and do a lot of combination play," Brown said. "That's exactly what happened on the first three goals."

Three goals in the first ten minutes would become six by the time the halftime horn finally sounded.

"I feel like we played them well," Brown said. "We played our game exactly how we wanted to. We got some new players in to develop the program, because they're player that have the potential to come up next year and play a lot of varsity minutes for us."

Sophomore Alec Keller and senior Reece Vorachek ran the offensive show for the Demons in the first half.

Keller had a goal and three assists and Vorachek had a pair of unassisted goals that led to a hat trick when she opened Bismarck's second-half scoring with her third unassisted goal of the game.

"Reece is a good player and she's very good on the ball," Brown said. "I'm glad she took the opportunities she did take, but she also (facilitated) a lot of our other goals.

"We want them to be shooting when they're open and finishing well and that's what she did."

Peyton Neumiller got the Bismarck offense started, scoring in the third minute. After a lengthy pause where Bismarck's best offensive options were subbed out to catch a breather, they returned to the game and immediately pressured Williston's defense again.

Caylee Nelson and Addison Forde were the beneficiaries of the renewed Demons attack, as they sandwiched goals around Vorachek's second goal to put the margin up to six before the half.

The goals were far from Bismarck's only opportunities on offense. In both halves, the Demons had a number of shots bounce off the goalposts and stay out.

"(Games like this) give younger players or players that aren't scoring all the time the opportunity to score and gain confidence," Brown said. "So then when we're playing a harder team, they have the confidence to take that shot or make that run. It helps build our game playing a team like Williston."

Williston goalie Alexis Christensen (eight saves), who played the first half for the Coyotes, gave way to teammate Emma Rasmussen (five saves) in the second half.

Bismarck was much more content to play the ball around the edges in the second half and attempt some longer lead passes, but were unable to connect on most.

"With passing and creating those opportunities, you'll have better opportunities to finish the ball," Brown said. "There's probably a better opportunity to finish the ball because there's a better opportunity to hit it on frame."

Williston's mostly quiet offense woke up briefly midway through the second, and they forced Bismarck goalie Kayley Wachter to make a diving save to keep her second straight shutout intact.

"Our goalie had to make one really good save," Brown said. "(Williston) has a good couple of players that can definitely play and contend. (Wachter) did well considering there wasn't too much action, she came up big with the one save that would have gone in if she hadn't gotten fingertips to it.

"That's big to stay engaged in the game and make that save."

Wachter, who made three saves, was tested again shortly after on a pass off a corner kick by the Coyotes, but again kept damage from being inflicted.

Brown hopes that it won't be just making saves that will keep Wachter engaged in games as the season moves along.

"We are trying to work on (using her as an outlet)," Brown said. "We want that to happen more often than it does, because it's a big release when you can drop (the ball) back and distribute from her."

If there was a sign as to how good a day it was for Bismarck's offense, it was Addison Massey's unassisted goal off a corner kick in the 61st minute to make it 8-0 in favor of the Demons.

"That was a lucky shot, it skipped through everybody and went perfectly into the back of the net," Brown said. "It does happen."

A few last pushes from Bismarck's offense led to one last tally, with an Emmery Schmitz shot sliding through the arms of Rasmussen and hitting the back of the net.

Brown thinks the Coyotes were a good team for her squad to face after a week off due to the weather.

"We're hoping to build on this, the passing, the moving," Brown said. "Not too much individual play, but thinking of the whole team working together to get into spaces and finishing. We know Reece is a good finisher, but we need more than her to beat high-level teams like Mandan and Minot."

