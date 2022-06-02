Top seeds Minot, West Fargo Sheyenne advance to state girls soccer semis

Legacy entered the 2022 state girls soccer tournament hoping to make its first trip to state memorable.

West Fargo Sheyenne ensured the Sabers would have to wait at least another day for postseason success with a 3-0 quarterfinal win at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.

"The game was very competitive," Mustangs coach Jack West said. "Both teams tried really hard, but the difference was our girls turned up well today. They were composed on the ball, played good possession, took some chances and the three we took were really good goals."

Sheyenne established just how dangerous its offense could be less than two minutes into the game, as they capitalized on a turnover to put a high-danger chance on Legacy goalie Ava Hanzal, who made the stop to keep the Mustangs off the board.

"Their willingness to go at us and our inability to find feet and keep possession was what led to those breakdowns," Legacy coach Logan Christensen said. "Ava was great, she did what we asked her to. We wanted her to be brave and come off her line quickly when the balls are coming in, and she did an excellent job of that today."

Legacy was unable to finish chances in the Sheyenne end.

"We had some really good opportunities and on a different day, maybe a less windy day, those go in," Christensen said. "Some great chances we created, we just have to continue doing that to help us be successful in the next couple of games."

The Mustangs eventually broke. A long ball by Elise Foell found the foot of Mya Bjugstad, who carried up field then fought through the wind to put a shot beyond the arms of Hanzal for a 1-0 lead.

"It's something we practice every day, but we haven't been able to utilize it," West said. "Legacy's weakness was on their outside, so we knew today might be the day to use it. Another day they might go flying over, but today they looked brilliant."

"Their strength is their pace they have up front and their ability to get behind," Christensen said. "That's probably the goal of the tournament so far, it's unreal her ability to bend that into the top corner. Props to her, that was an excellent finish, and I don't know any goalie in the state could have saved that one."

Legacy's chances improved after Sheyenne's goal, with multiple chances finding the foot of a Saber in good position for a shot on net, but none could convert.

"Sheyenne showed up and they were ready to go," Christensen said. "It took us until that goal for us to realize that we can play at this level, we can hang with them, but we have to play the way we know we can versus just smashing the ball and just chasing after it."

The difference-making stretch in the game came early in the second half.

A play many observers in the stands thought was a handball on the Mustangs was allowed to continue. Sheyenne quickly turned the ball up field and split the Legacy defense.

With Hanzal charging hard to contest, Lindsey Erickson knocked the ball into the net to extend the lead to 2-0.

"From my perspective, it came off a hip but we'll have to watch the film back on it," West said. "I thought the ref being five yards away saw it pretty well.

"Lindsey Erickson is amazing, if she gets in on goal she's very dangerous. In the second half she was composed and she put the ball in the back of the net."

Sheyenne wasn't done.

The Mustangs followed up Erickson's goal with another chance that started down the middle shortly after that was sent out to the far side of the field, where Bjugstad had a near-mirror attempt from out wide that got by Hanzal for a 3-0 lead.

The Sabers sent seven shots at Sheyenne keeper Morgan Valvo, but all were turned away.

"Defensively, we were very solid," West said. "We have three great players back there that are aggressive and read the ball well, but even better we have a goalkeeper that's outstanding."

The loss knocks Legacy into the first loser-out game this afternoon, while Sheyenne moves on to play Minot in the first semifinal.

"We'll turn up, give it 110 percent, we'll fight until the end and if the girls turn up like they did today and they play the way they did today, we can win any soccer game we play in," West said.

"We need to focus on what we're good at, which is finding ways to move the ball and free up our strikers to play balls in behind (the defense)," Christensen said. "We're also going to be getting everyone a chance to showcase what they can do at the state level, so we'll probably sub more to keep us fresher."

MINOT 4, WEST FARGO 0

The top seed in the West Region extended its winning streak to 31 matches, as the Minot Magicians downed West Fargo 4-0 in the first quarterfinal on Thursday.

The Perrins and Burkes were the damage-doers for the Magicians.

Emerson Perrin opened the scoring in the 12th minute, and was joined on the first-half score sheet by MaLiah Burke, who was assisted on her goal by Maicee Burke.

An own goal by West Fargo's Swastika Bhattarai extended the lead to 3-0, and Morgan Perrin locked up the final scoring margin with a late goal.

Minot's Madison Elliott made a pair of second-half saves, while West Fargo's Amber Pyle made 12 stops in the loss.

