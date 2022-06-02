Shanley outlasts Bismarck in penalty kicks

Bismarck and Fargo Shanley-Oak Grove was not only the final game of this year's state girls soccer quarterfinals, it was a rematch of one of the four state quarterfinals last year.

Shanley ensured the result from last year, a win in their favor, stayed the same with a 1-0 win over the Demons that wasn't decided until penalty kicks got involved.

"The first round game is usually the scariest one, because you have the seedings, but the seedings don't really matter," Shanley ead coach Ryan Christianson said. "It's whoever shows up and is ready to play. I couldn't tell you an outcome if we play them again.

"Both teams had all the chances in the world, and when you get to state, there always has to be one PK shootout."

Before the penalty kicks, both teams played a hard-fought regulation 80 minutes, plus two 10-minute overtime halves.

Entering the game, Bismarck coach Michelle Brown knew scoring on the Deacons would be a challenge.

"A lot of their score lines were 1-0 or 0-0, so we're trying to get that goal and get past their defense," she said. "They're a well-rounded team, so it's not stopping them, but getting a goal past them."

While Christianson had watched tape on the Demons coming in, neither he nor his team was entirely prepared for what Bismarck brought offensively.

"We had an idea of what Bismarck would do, but we didn't realize they would be that quick," he said. "They have good players and are a very fast team."

Each team had a grade-A scoring chance in the first half that was snuffed out by the other side's goalie. First came a chance on Bismarck's Kayley Wachter that she swatted aside just hard enough for the ball to deflect off the goal post and out of bounds to force a corner kick.

Then with less than a minute to go, Bismarck put together a run into Shanley's half of the field that ended with Shanley goalie Paige McAllister flat on her stomach, just barely hanging on to a ball with a Bismarck player right in her grill.

"We've had to figure out where to put players all year on defense," Christianson said. "Our goalie is by no means a soccer goalie, she's a college athlete going to play volleyball, but I made her play goalie when she started as a freshman and it's been uphill ever since. [...] My defense and goalie stepped up huge this game, but (Bismarck) has athletes and they definitely belonged here."

Wind, as it so often does in North Dakota sports, played a factor in the game, with both sides dealing with stiff winds at times that played havoc with, in particular, goal kicks.

"Games are usually windy, but in the first half we had the wind so we tried to push it upfield as much as we could," McAllister said. "In the second half, we were more aware of their goal kicks and played safer while making sure we could still counter."

While Wachter made every save asked of her, several shots came very close to eluding her grasp completely, only to sail out of bounds wide of the net.

"We had chances, we have a lot of players who can make things happen in a little space," Christianson said. "We hit the goalpost twice, and we just couldn't find the back of the net."

After 80 minutes, the horn signaling the end of regulation sounded, and the teams proceeded to two 10-minute sudden-death overtime periods, both of which were heavily controlled by Shanley.

Bismarck still had its chances, but the Deacons were pressuring the Demons far more heavily than the reverse was true.

"We knew Bismarck was going to come out with the same intensity as us," McAllister said. "We knew whoever wanted it more would get it, so we had to make sure we worked even harder as a team, and kept our communication and intensity up. We trusted each other and had each other's backs."

Finally the time for penalty kicks arrived.

Despite it being just her first-ever penalty kicks situation, McAllister looked like a veteran netminder, knocking away attempts by three of Bismarck's best, including Reece Vorachek, Addi Massey, and Katie Greff, with Greff's save being the game-winner for the Deacons.

McAllister's only blemish came on a rocket from Alec Keller, who powered her shot off the crossbar and down into the net.

Shanley made all three of its kicks from the spot.

"That was my first shootout, so I just had to trust what I had," McAllister said. "My coaches have taught me throughout the season about what to do, and I was just trying to finish out the game. I trusted my instincts with what I read and went for it."

The Deacons advance to play Mandan, a team Shanley knows it can't overlook considering Mandan's 1-0 upset of the East's top seed Fargo Davies.

"Mandan had some opportunities, but it came down to effort," Christianson said. "It's going to be the same the rest of the tournament, who shows up and puts in the effort will come out with the win. We have to show up and be ready to go."

"They are a team with intensity and they came to play," McAllister said. "We saw that, and we have to match and exceed their intensity so we can come out with a win. Hoping to get past that stage like we did a few years ago."

