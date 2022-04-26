Minot shows championship form in win over Legacy

Minot and Legacy both entered Tuesday night's game undefeated, with Legacy hoping to break Minot's undefeated streak which stretches to last season.

Unfortunately for the Sabers, Minot emphatically proved that they are once again a championship contender, rolling to a 9-0 victory in the middle game of a soccer tripleheader at the Bowl.

"Not the result we wanted, obviously," Legacy coach Mick Lenhardt said. "We knew Minot was a tough team, we've been playing well, but didn't come out and perform to the best of our abilities tonight."

Minot's offense took advantage of playing with the wind in the first half, beating Legacy starting netminder Brooklyn Gallion with a shot that sailed right over Gallion's head not two minutes into the game.

Events continued in Minot's favor from there, with the Majettes targeting 16 shots combined towards Gallion and the Legacy net during the first half.

Six of those shots hit the back of the net, including a nifty curling shot off a corner kick and a penalty shot late in the first half.

"(The wind) didn't affect the game that much," Lenhardt said. "Long balls on the one side were tough, but it's windy and cold for both teams and you have to adjust to it."

Whether the wind helped the Majettes or not, the Sabers found themselves pinned deep in their own end for lengthy stretches as the first half wore on.

Transitions to offense were nullified quickly by the Majettes back line, and the ball would head right back towards the Legacy goal.

"When a couple of those goals went in, I think our girls let their energy go a little bit," Lenhardt said. "That was a big focus at halftime, that we still need to play hard, still need to play strong, and to go out and play with pride.

"We relaxed a little bit and didn't give it our best effort at the end of the first half."

The Majettes scored in just about every way imaginable.

While the manner in which they were scored changed often, the scorer rarely did.

Minot's MaLiah Burke was a terror for the Sabers to defend.

She completed a hat trick with Minot's final goal of the first half, and added a pair of goals in the second half to tie her for the team lead with Jasmyn Mitchner, who scored twice herself.

"They're very technically sound, they're a very quick team, and they don't quit on any ball anywhere on the field," Lenhardt said. "That's what makes Minot difficult, they don't quit. They go to every ball, end line to end line, touch line to touch line, anywhere on the field. They don't stop until the ball is out of play.

"We need to play at a higher pace against the top teams. You need to play quicker, don't quit on balls, and when you let some soft goals in, you can't hang your head, you have to keep on playing."

The Sabers switched up their formation in the second half, which did seem to hinder Minot somewhat.

They also got the benefit of playing with the stiff wind at their backs.

Still, nothing could quite settle down enough for the Sabers to put a chance past Minot goalie Madison Elliott.

"We changed formation at halftime and that helped generate a little more offense," Lenhardt said. "We went with two strikers up top and dropped another midfielder in and that helped us combine a little more against their defensive shape.

"We got some chances, but we'll hopefully put some in the back of the net next time."

Wanting to give Elliott a break and backup goalie Ava Hanzal a chance, Lenhardt sent Hanzal in as a sub midway through the second half.

Hanzal faced just three shots, but two of the three hit the back of the net.

"It was six-nothing at half," Lenhardt said. "You don't want to have one goalie to give up a ton of goals, that's never good for their confidence. So we pulled Brooklyn and let Ava have a go at it.

"It wasn't the gameplan going in, but that's why you give your JV keeper a chance. Just a change like in hockey, changing goaltenders when things aren't going well never hurts."

All in all, a game to forget for the Sabers. At least, once they're done learning from it.

"We play BHS on Friday, that's another tough team as well," Lenhardt said. "They're going to play fairly fast like Minot did. This helped us get up to that pace of play. Next week we go on the road to Williston and Jamestown.

"This is a tough stretch of our schedule that we knew about, but you just take the teams as you got them. We have our work cut out for us the next ten days."

