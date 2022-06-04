Minot rolls past Shanley for title repeat

The 2021 season saw Minot dominate its way to an undefeated season and a 6-0 win in the state championship game.

Minot followed up that 16-0 season with an equally impressive 17-0 season that concluded with a second straight 6-0 win in the state championship game, this time over Fargo Shanley-Oak Grove at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.

"When it gets to this weekend, it's a battle of attrition," Minot coach Matt Pfau said. "Our girls did a great job of following directions and game plans this weekend and they're state champions for the second year in a row."

The Majettes entered the state championship game having been shut out in the first half of their semifinal win over West Fargo Sheyenne despite playing what Pfau considered to be one of their best halves of the season.

This time, Minot didn't wait until the second half to break the ice. They didn't even wait 10 minutes, as a long through ball by Emerson Perrin found the foot of Senior Athlete of the Year MaLiah Burke, and she broke past Shanley keeper Paige McAllister and knocked in Minot's first goal.

That goal, which was the first allowed in the tournament by McAllister, opened the floodgates for the Majettes.

"The biggest was to see how Shanley would come out and play," Pfau said. "They came out with a high line with their back four, and we have a lot of speed so we were going to dump balls in behind them and go for it."

Not wanting to be one-upped by her sister, Maicee Burke took a shot that somehow slipped through McAllister five minutes later to make it a 2-0 Minot lead.

With Minot having only allowed four goals all season, a two-goal lead might as well have been the 6-0 final the game ended as.

But the Majettes were far from done. A perfect through ball by Perrin rolled toward the top of the Shanley penalty box, and McAllister decided to try and race Jasmyn Mitchner to the ball.

She failed to reach the ball in time, and Mitchner's slow redirection of Perrin's third assist slowly rolled into the Shanley net just ahead of the defender arriving to try and keep the ball out.

"We got a couple of early goals and it's so much easier to play this game when you're playing with a lead," Pfau said.

Minot won one last McAllister-attacker race to the ball in the first half, as MaLiah Burke put her second goal on the scoreboard with just under five minutes to go after nimbly side-stepping the senior netminder.

The 10-minute halftime break was hardly worth it for the Deacons, as Maicee Burke made some nice moves in Shanley's end and beat McAllister in close for a 5-0 Minot lead less than a minute into the second half.

"We stepped up and won every ball today, I thought," Pfau said. "We kept the pressure on them the entire game. It was 4-0 at halftime, but as a coach, I still wanted to pressure them and get the next one to start the second half to not give them any confidence.

"We got one in the first minute of the second half, so that put the nail in the coffin."

The final goal was one of the prettiest goals of the tournament, with Emerson Perrin getting on the goal-scoring side of things when she hammered a perfect centering pass into the net right on the doorstep.

"The nicest goal of the game might have been that sixth one," Pfau said. "Emerson hit it on a volley out of the air on a perfect pass. We did enough."

With their lead secured and their defensive back line keeping any Shanley chances well away from Minot goalie Madison Elliott, it was just a matter of letting the running clock do its thing.

Pfau had one last honor for his starters, subbing them out in the final few minutes of their state championship victory to let the appreciative crowd give its thanks.

"This is a special group of girls and to go undefeated in back-to-back seasons is unbelievable," Pfau said. "This group of kids, to start the season, some might be afraid to say 17 in a row, 18 in a row, these kids embraced it as a challenge.

"They did that every single game, they came out and took each game as an individual battle, and today was the reward for that."

