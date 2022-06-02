Mandan earns spot in state soccer semifinals

As the clock ticked down in the opening round of the state girls soccer tournament at wind-swept Starion Sports Complex in Mandan on Thursday, Stephen Weston thought about last year’s state tournament and what happened to his Mandan Braves.

Those Braves showed Weston he had nothing to worry about with a strong defensive effort down the stretch as Mandan beat previously unbeaten Fargo Davies 1-0.

“What a game,” said Weston, whose team came just five minutes from beating these same Eagles by the same score in last year’s quarterfinals. “You get flashbacks to the same thing and think, 'can we hold on this year?' Credit to them, we pulled all the way through.”

Goalkeeper Quinn Carter made six saves and Rylie Kalberer’s goal just six minutes into the game stood up as the game-winner. Mandan put just four shots on goal and Davies’ goalkeeper Kaia Davidson stopped three.

Davidson didn’t have much of a chance against Kalberer after the Mandan sophomore split the Davies’ defense and buried a shot into the corner.

“We knew what they were doing,” Kalberer said. “You put it away when you get that opportunity.”

“We got that early goal and it was huge for us,” Weston added. “We worked on counter-attacking and pressing them to turn the ball over. The ball got played out wide and we got in behind. We’re dangerous on the finish.”

They were unlucky in the 61st minute when Sophia McLeish’s corner kick cleared everyone and banged solidly off the far goal post. It was the Braves’ best scoring opportunity of the second half, but their focus wasn’t on the offense.

Given the early lead, the Braves’ turned their attention to defense over the final 74 minutes. Even though the Eagles dominated possession through much of the second half, Weston’s rotating alignments and the Braves’ solid defense gave the Eagles few serious scoring chances.

Its best opportunity came 10 minutes into the half. With Davies not having a lot of luck going through the Braves’ defense, Madison Barnick attempted to go over it on a free kick from 39 yards out.

Carter waited for the perfect strike to come down, back-peddling to the goal line where she just managed to deflect the ball up and off the crossbar.

Weston said the game became a series of adjustments to keep the Eagles guessing.

“We changed a lot. We started out in a 4-4-3, we dropped into a 4-4-2 and we ran a 4-5-1,” Weston said. “We were all over the place really in recognition of what Davies had. They’re an excellent team. They’re not a number one team for no reason.”

Kalberer admitted being a little on edge as time ran down, but she was composed enough to take the ball deep in her own end and dribble the length of the field and wait in the corner to burn time off the clock. Several times down the stretch, the Braves took the ball the length of the field before giving it up.

“It definitely brought back last year. It felt good, but it was kind of scary and nerve-wracking,” Kalberer said.

The Braves are in the semifinals tonight where they will play Fargo Shanley. Weston said the Braves came into the regular season with high hopes of contending in the region. But it didn’t work out that way and the Braves had to win a play-in game just to get into the West Region tournament, then a qualifier to get into state.

“Since I’ve been coaching the girls program the last 10 years, we’ve been underdogs every year,” Weston said. “This year we came into the regular season not being the underdog. We picked up the fourth seed (out of the West) and we thought, we are the underdogs now, let’s go. We can play without expectations.”

