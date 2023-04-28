Mandan's week was already, in some regards, a success before stepping on the pitch Friday against Century.

The Braves played against Minot Tuesday evening and broke a 38-game winning streak by tying the Majettes 2-2 on their home field.

Behind a goal and an assist from freshman midfielder Sarah Helderop, the Braves put an exclamation point on their week with a 4-0 shutout of the Patriots.

"We had a tough game Tuesday against a tough team," Mandan head coach Aaron McElwee said. "We lost 10 seniors from last year, we have a young team, so it's good to see the young kids digging in.

"We came out a little slower today than we did against Minot. The girls dug deep, they were focused on getting the three points, and while we were a little sluggish in the first half, we turned it around and did better in the second half."

A young Braves squad had a powerful "Welcome to the big leagues" game in their season opener, getting blown out 7-0 by Bismarck in a non-conference matchup.

Since then, the Braves have allowed just five goals in four games -- three to Century in a non-conference matchup and the two allowed to Minot on Tuesday -- and have yet to concede a conference-game goal when the clock hasn't been paused.

"I give credit to the girls, nobody has scored on us in open play in conference play yet," McElwee said. "Every goal we've conceded has been from dead-ball situations, either free kicks or grounded kicks, and that's a credit to the kids defensively."

Surrendering four goals to Century in the first meeting was instructive for McElwee's team.

"Definitely a big change with the conference and non-conference games this year," McElwee said. "You just try to mix things up and get things correct. Going back to the Bismarck game to start our season, we lost 7-0 and haven't lost since.

"We're trying things, trying to figure out who plays where, and everybody is in the same boat with how little they've played."

Century was the architect of its own demise on the game-winning goal that started the scoring for the Braves.

A mishit goal kick barely left the penalty box and landed right on the foot of a Mandan attacker. Century goalkeeper Ashlyn Hagerott (10 saves) made the initial save but was unable to gain control, and Rylie Kalberer was ready to take advantage.

"We have taught the girls to be proactive over reactive," McElwee said. "We want them to anticipate the ball coming to them instead of not being sure of it happening. We want them to expect the ball to come their way, especially with a lot of bodies in the box, and then be proactive."

Mandan's next two goals came within a three-minute span that included halftime.

Helderop assisted on a goal by Madison Hertz with 1:10 to go, beating Hagerott off a corner kick with plenty of traffic from both teams around.

"With corner kicks, you want to put it in a spot where we'll be able to get on the end of it," McElwee said. "A lot of times it either goes too short or too far, so getting reps in in practice has been big for our set pieces, because they're tough to defend for goalkeepers, and we've been working on it a lot."

Helderop then did the job herself. Taking advantage of acres of free real estate allowed by Century's defense, the freshman scored on a tight shot that deflected off the goalpost just 45 seconds into the second half.

"(Helderop) is a fantastic player," McElwee said. "Coming in as a freshman, we've known what we'd get from her, she's got high expectations and she's stepped up so far. That's her sixth goal and second assist, so she's definitely helped to carry our offense so far.

"Getting that second goal and then going into halftime and then coming out and getting another goal to start the second half, the kids were focused and understood their roles."

A long-range free kick from the boot of Teagan Droll that sailed just over the fingertips of Hagerott and into the net was the finisher.

Mandan goalie Hannah Forderer made five saves to earn her third shutout of the season. None were bigger than on a Century free kick, which Forderer deftly deflected up and over the top of the goal.

"She gave up seven goals in that first game, and that can turn into a mental thing for a goaltender," McElwee said. "She made a few good saves against Minot, and I like that she celebrated when she made that save tonight.

"Moving forward, it's another clean sheet for her which is fantastic to see."

The win, for the moment, puts Mandan in a tie for first with Minot atop the West Region, something that McElwee is hoping helps his team build on Tuesday at home against St. Mary's. Century plays at Jamestown the same day.

"The goal coming in to today was to get to the top of the list before the weekend," McElwee said. "When you lose, you have to go back to the drawing board, but we've been successful so far in terms of what we're trying to do."