Legacy continues strong start with 2-0 win over St. Mary's

St. Mary's entered Friday night's game against Legacy looking for its first win since 2019, while the Sabers were trying to stay unbeaten.

It was the Sabers that got the job done, locking up a 2-0 win over the Saints to move to 3-0-0 in the young girls soccer season.

"We knew that weather has affected everybody's practice and schedule, so we knew it was a big game for us," Legacy coach Mich Lenhardt said. "We knew St. Mary's was coming off a game against Mandan last night, so they had a game back in them and we hadn't played since last Monday.

"We figured we would be a little rusty, but we knew if we came out and executed, we would get the result we wanted."

St. Mary's had a slight advantage on the Sabers Friday, having returned to play Thursday evening against Mandan.

"Our girls have always handled every game very well," Saints coach Ben Houdek said. "You just gotta get into it and go do it. You're in North Dakota and we have to take what we can. They have geared up quickly."

The excited energy from the Sabers, who had only been able to practice indoors since their April 11 win over Jamestown, was readily apparent.

"I thought we played a good first half," Houdek said. "We were more aggressive, we had better control of the game in the first half. We need the back line to always be in sync with each other and work together, but we need that out of 11 players too. As a group, collectively, we put on more pressure, made it difficult for them, and disrupted what they were trying to do."

St. Mary's defensive back line baited the Sabers into half a dozen offsides calls before the game was 15 minutes old.

"They caught us early with a bunch of offsides, our girls were very excited to run," Lenhardt said. "It took us a good chunk of the first half to figure that out and even then, they were playing us good and made it difficult."

Passing was also not the crispest for the Sabers, and the Saints were able to regain possession on a number of occasions where a better pass might have prevented a turnover.

One of the few long passes into St. Mary's zone by the Sabers finally found the mark. Ella Jones hit teammate Oakley Will out front of the Saints' net, and the junior midfielder did the rest, sending the ball past Saints keeper Madison Schatz.

"We had been working on that play in the gym," Lenhardt said. "We worked on bringing it to the touch line, crossing it in and it was successful. We had it a couple times, and we knew we'd get behind one once."

The goal ignited Legacy's passing game, and they started timing up St. Mary's defense more effectively, which gave Schatz more work.

That included a second Sabers chance that was nearly identical to the play Will scored on that was fired just wide of the Saints net with under four minutes to play in the opening 40.

"We had a couple of slip-ups where Legacy did a good job of capitalizing," Houdek said.

On the other end of the field, Legacy keeper Brooklyn Gallion, who played the first 40 minutes, was not tested often by the Saints, but the few on-net chances the home team had were dangerous.

After their first shot came on a long-distance free kick which Gallion scooped up without a problem, a Saints shot rang off the Legacy crossbar shortly after Will's goal.

Gallion also had to make an awkward jumping save to handle a shot from a St. Mary's player right near the end of the first half.

Fouls came early and often during the second half, as each team showcased their physicality.

"The refs did a good job of calling it," Lenhardt said. "St. Mary's was definitely pushing to win, and our girls pushed back, which is good. You're going to have physical games, there was no dirty play, there was no cheap shots, nothing like that."

The big free kick came in the 55th minute. Legacy junior Payton Kooiman sent a curling missile into the St. Mary's net from just outside the Saints' penalty box.

"That was just a great free kick from Payton," Lenhardt said. "We work on those too, and she struck it perfectly and it found the back of the net. That helped give us a little bit of breathing room."

Legacy's offense put a number of shots on and around the St. Mary's net for the remainder of the game, but couldn't manage to get any more past Schatz.

That left St. Mary's offense to try and break their scoreless streak, and they almost did, sneaking a shot past Legacy second-half netminder Ava Hanzal that clanged off the goalpost before being cleared out of harm's way.

St. Mary's best chance off a free kick came just after the halfway point of the second period. A shot was well-aimed on net, but Hanzal leaped at the right time and batted it over the top of the net.

"Fantastic save by Ava," Lenhardt said. "She's normally our JV keeper, but with the schedule change, we decided to split goalies this game. Brooklyn played a great first half, and you never want to pull your starting goalie out when it's 1-0, but we trust Ava and she made some good saves for us in the second half."

"Two good opportunities which could have changed the game, potentially," Houdek said on his team's best chances. "It comes down to a matter of who takes those opportunities. Legacy took theirs, and we got close but ultimately they capitalized."

Legacy mostly kept the play pointed towards St. Mary's end for the final 10 minutes of action.

"We've made a big jump from last year," Houdek said. "We're looking for improvements every game, and from the first game to this game, we've improved as a team, and that's what we're asking for out of this group."

