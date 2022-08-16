Jamestown uses late goal to sink Legacy, 1-0

Jamestown and Legacy each entered Tuesday evening's game looking for its first West Region boys soccer win of the year.

It was Jamestown that came away with it, benefiting from a highly contested call late in the game to beat the Sabers 1-0 at the Community Bowl.

"For the most part, we controlled play," Legacy head coach Tom Marcis said. "Jamestown is a very good team, but as a whole, we played the game we wanted to. We just couldn't find the back of the net."

Both teams were quick to test each other Tuesday, as each goalie -- Nathaniel Olheiser for Legacy and Grant Lunde for Jamestown -- was forced to make a save within the first five minutes of action.

Play moved along quickly, as the Blue Jays and Sabers each tested the resolve of their defensive units.

Legacy was tasked with keeping a long ball-looking Jamestown offense in front of them, while Jamestown had to deal with Legacy's skilled forward and midfielders putting moves on them.

"I never felt their pressing our back line was much of a problem," Marcis said. "I have confidence in our back line in dealing with that. If they're in an offsides position, that makes our defensive job that much easier. In all honesty, the offsides calls were not difficult to make in the second half."

When the first 40 minutes of the game had expired, zeroes still hung on the scoreboard for both sides, with Lunde making five saves in the opening frame and Olheiser making a pair.

Legacy's offense, which had been patchy with its ball control in the first half, started finding better gaps in Jamestown's defense, and they started racking up the chances against Lunde.

"The first half in this kind of game is always going to be the two teams feeling each other out, finding out how each team is playing," Marcis said. "We didn't make any major adjustments, we just talked about where balls needed to go and how we needed to attack."

Jamestown was tagged with a few more offsides calls in the second half, as they tried to pressure the back end of Legacy's defense with no goals on the board.

"We're not a physical team, obviously there will be teams that are bigger or more physical," Marcis said. "For us to play effectively, we need to play a controlled, possession-based game, and we did that for the most part, but when we get out of that, it's not our game, and that's when some of our mistakes happen."

In one of the turning points of the game, Legacy midfielder Benji Rodriguez, who had already picked up a yellow card in the first half, was tagged with his second yellow card of the game, which turns into an automatic red and not only removed him from the game, but left Legacy one player short for the final 12:15 of the game.

"There's a difference between playing under control and out of control," Marcis said. "Playing out of control cost us a second yellow card, so a red card, and there was no excuse for that. Playing hard is good, but you have to play under control."

Despite being a player down, Legacy didn't sink back into a defensive shell. They continued its attack against the Blue Jays, getting a few more chances towards Lunde, but were unable to crack him.

The death blow to a tie was dealt in the 74th minute, when Jamestown, after forcing Legacy to concede a corner, got the ball into a high-traffic area in front of Legacy's net.

That's when things got confusing. A few tough ricochets of the ball off a header from Jamestown's Jarrett Zalumskis around the inside of the Legacy net didn't appear to be quite enough for the side judge to call a goal, and he signaled for play to continue.

Unfortunately for Legacy, the on-field referee thought differently, signaling for a Jamestown go-ahead goal. A quick discussion between the two officials did nothing to change the ruling, despite further pleas from the Sabers.

"You can dispute whether it was a goal or not, but it doesn't matter," Marcis said. "The referee called it a goal, and the important thing is, we can't allow that (kind of thing) to get us out of our game. The guys didn't stay within themselves.

Giving up such an unfortunate goal seemed to frustrate the Sabers, and Olheiser appeared to put his frustrations onto the field when he took out an oncoming Blue Jay with a hard slide, earning Jamestown a penalty kick and himself a yellow card.

That meant backup goalie Liam Horner had to come on to make the stop against Zalumskis, who took the shot. Horner was in perfect position to make a diving stop if the shot was on target, but Zalumskis' shot went off the outside of Legacy's net and out of play.

Legacy pushed hard for the tying goal, including begging for what they believed to be a hand ball in Jamestown's penalty box, but no rescue call arrived, and the Sabers took their first loss of the year despite forcing Lunde to make 14 stops.

"You have to put the ball in the back of the net against a good team," Marcis said. "We didn't do that tonight."

Legacy doesn't have an easy one coming up next either.

Mandan pounded Dickinson 7-1 in their West Region opener, and the Braves are now 2-0 to start their season. Marcis and his team won't take the Braves lightly.

"Mandan plays the ball long and likes to split defenders, and our game is different from that," Marcis said. "We'll need to control their offensive surge but not fall into playing their game. If you're a possession-type team like we are, and you're playing a team like Mandan, you can get into a back-and-forth with them, and that won't play well for us."