Demons shut out Saints to set up big finale vs. Legacy

With the regular season winding down, Bismarck High headed up to Smrekar Field to tangle with St. Mary's.

The Demons played through a first-half weather delay and earned a 7-0 win over the Saints.

"It was a good start to our week, because we had to get this one," Bismarck High coach Michelle Brown said. "If we lost this one, we didn't set ourselves up for the end of the week."

Bismarck earned a 6-0 win over St. Mary's in their first matchup this season, but despite the big early win, the Demons didn't take the Saints lightly.

It was clear that the Demons came to play early. Bismarck tallied twice in the first 14 minutes.

The first goal came on an own goal surrendered by St. Mary's keeper Madison Schatz, who fumbled a tough corner kick by Demons midfielder Addy Massey.

"When the wind is going straight down one side, a right-footed kick from the left corner is always going to be an in-swinger," Brown said. "It's dangerous because she whips it in really close to that front post, and sometimes it sneaks in."

The second came off a nifty passing play through traffic, as Massey took a pass from Annika Ness and knocked a shot over the leaping grasp of Schatz from 10 yards out.

"It was a good play through the middle, and she hit it perfectly," Brown said. "It caught them off-guard. It was a good placement."

The only thing that slowed down Bismarck's pressure offense was the lightning delay that locked the teams off the field just over halfway through the first half.

Brown ensured that her squad stayed focused and ready to resume play.

"We went in, talked about what we thought the first 20 minutes looked like, then we just played a game," Brown said. "Had to keep it as a team mentality, so I didn't let them be individual, so we just played a game together."

The half-hour break did little to slow the Demons.

"Being able to run down those longer balls, you have to be able to tell how high their back line is," Brown said. "If they're really high and we have room to run, it's a good time to slip that ball through. The ones that came off of crosses, they played it perfectly so we could run up and finish it.

"We have personnel that can exploit those areas."

A trio of Demon goals came after the weather stoppage, with a pair scored by Reece Vorachek and the third giving Addy Massey her second goal of the game with less than a minute to go in the half.

"They worked well together and they're both technical and tactical people," Brown said. "The more they can feed off of each other, the better. When we face teams that understand how they play together, we have to spread the ball out and get it to other people that can do just as well with assisting and scoring, because it's easy to mark just two people instead of all five of our runners."

The 5-0 Bismarck lead ensured running time in the second half, but the Demons added another pair of goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to remove any hope of a comeback.

Massey completed a hat trick on the first second-half goal, which was a floating long-distance free kick that sailed softly into the upper corner of the net.

"It was a very good shot, very good placement, I wasn't expecting it to go in at all," Brown said. "She was 35 (yards) out, going into the wind, and it kinda just floated straight in. (Massey) is a very good free kick taker, she's put a few different free kicks in."

Alec Keller took advantage of Schatz failing to secure a rebound and scored a few minutes later to end Bismarck's scoring.

St. Mary's best chances came late in each half, both on free kicks.

The first half free kick was far more dangerous, and sailed just high of the Bismarck net, while the second-half free kick was snagged by Bismarck goalie Kayley Wachter, who completed her eighth shutout of the season.

"Their free kick outside of the box was very good," Brown said. "We handled it well. There wasn't much that scared me except for that free kick. We cleared everything out and we played smart."

Wachter, who broke Bismarck High's shutout record with the win, made a total of nine saves, including seven in the second half when the Demons pulled back from their offensive attack.

"She was confident out there, and got another shutout for our season record," Brown said. "She did very well."

Bismarck's win sets up the Demons for a winner-take-all showdown on Friday against Legacy, with the winner coming out with the second of the West Region's automatic state tournament bids.

"Now we have to take this win into Friday and get that win too," Brown said. "It's a home game, and we're hoping to bring in a head of steam from this win, because (Legacy) is coming off a loss to Minot.

"I'm hoping this is a good way to set us up and get us motivated. We know what's on the line, so we're going to have to play and the better team will come out on top."

