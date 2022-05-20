Demons earn automatic bid, down Sabers

Both Bismarck High and Legacy entered Friday night's girls soccer game gunning for the best prize in their regular season: an automatic berth to state.

It was Bismarck that got the job done in the late game at the MDU Resources Community Bowl, beating the Sabers 3-0 to lock up the Demons' second automatic bid in three seasons.

"We played really well, we talked about playing all 80 minutes and I think the girls definitely did that," Bismarck head coach Michelle Brown said. "We dug deep, came out strong, and finished the second half.

"Getting the bid means we don't have to play on Tuesday, which means extra time for us to practice."

Legacy came into the game needing a win to claim their first-ever state berth in girls soccer.

That, Brown said, was something they were aware of coming in.

"We're cross-town rivals, so we know a lot about each other," Brown said. "We had to prepare for what we knew they were going to do, and it worked out well."

Also on the minds of the Demons was that they had shut out the Sabers in four of their last five meetings, a streak they very much wanted to extend.

"We've done very well clearing the ball out and not letting balls through the air get over us," Brown said. "We've been working on dropping off and winning that first ball out, or at least getting the second ball and clearing it cleanly."

After some dangerous offensive zone time right after kickoff for Legacy, Bismarck took control of the ball and had a tough time letting it go for much of the first half.

The Demons pounded chances on Legacy keeper Ava Hanzal, and for the first 19 minutes, Hanzal was equal to the test.

Then a ball in tight on the Legacy net came between Hanzal and Bismarck's Addy Massey, and after Massey cleared the ball away from Hanzal, Bismarck defender Gyeneveve Burchinal was on the ball, knocking it into the net for a 1-0 Bismarck lead.

"We like the girls to crash the net, and it was perfect that Alec was right there and took that ball straight to the chest," Brown said. "The ball went down and went to Gyn's feet. We want them to be crashing as much as possible, so when the keeper spills it, we want to be there to clean it up."

Two more chances by the Demons were saved by Hanzal, then a passing play between Sophia Ness and Kenadi Renner in between Legacy defenders was knocked into Legacy's net off the foot of Ness.

"Our passing was phenomenal today," Brown said. "We spread the ball out and it was a lot of different people getting shots off and helping us on our attack."

With a 2-0 lead through the remainder of the first half and much of the second half, Bismarck rotated players in and out to keep their players as fresh as possible, knowing they would have to surrender three goals to the Sabers to lose.

That wasn't going to happen with the combination of Bismarck's defense and Bismarck goalie Kayley Wachter, who secured her ninth shutout of the season by stopping two lone Legacy chances in the second half.

"The girls have the understanding that we have to protect our goalie Kayley," Brown said. "Kayley has been doing really well, she saved us a couple of times. For the time I've been here, we've never had this many shutouts that I can remember."

Play got soggy in the final 10 minutes, as a brief rainstorm slopped the field and made it hard for players to see.

Finally, with the rain stopping within the final minute of play, the Demons had the right combination of personnel in the right places again, and Renner and Ness hooked up for the second time to give Bismarck an insurmountable lead.

"We used our wings well and Kenadi and Sophie linked up for both of those goals," Brown said. "They were both from the outside, crossed in, and finished inside the box."

The win sends Bismarck into the West Region championship game against Minot, a team the Demons played just once this season.

With that 3-1 double-counting loss fresh in their minds as they now begin their preparations, Brown believes they have the personnel to tangle with Minot.

"It would be huge for us to steal the one seed from Minot, and it would be great to do," Brown said. "We'll have to dig in deep as a whole, they're very good and they play well as a team.

"If we stick to our gameplan and work as a team, we can get it in behind them and score and be the team that's up."

