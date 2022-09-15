Demons, Braves battle to scoreless tie

Bismarck's boys soccer team entered Thursday night's game against Mandan at the Community Bowl in need of a win to keep pace with Minot for second place in the West Region.

Mandan entered the game needing a win to keep pace in the race for home-field advantage in the playoffs.

On a dreary, misty night, neither team got what it wanted, as the Braves and Demons battled to a scoreless tie.

"We played poor, we played with no intensity, we weren't intentional," Bismarck head coach Ricardo Pierre-Louis said. "It was poor football."

Mandan entered the game playing its third game in five days, a tough challenge against a team with as much scoring ability as Bismarck.

"Sometimes you have to dig deep," Mandan head coach Aaron McElwee said. "We're not as deep as other teams coming off the bench. This was our third game in five days, so physically it's been tough for us, but sometimes you have to sit back and try to counter."

Also on the minds of the Braves players was the fact that three weeks ago, Bismarck had spanked Mandan 5-0.

"It was a motivating factor, but it also shows where our kids have come, how far they've come in the span of three or four weeks," McElwee said. "We just have to be disciplined as to what we're doing as a team."

Set pieces brought the best chances for either team. Bismarck got closest off corner kicks and Mandan getting its top attempts in on free kicks from various distances out in Bismarck's end of the field.

The Demons had by far the best chance for either team not even 15 minutes into the first half, as a corner was in a perfect position for a Demon to head the ball towards the Mandan net.

The ball banged hard off the crossbar, bounced once or twice, then was cleared out of danger by a Mandan defender.

"It was a good play, we're dangerous on set pieces," Pierre-Louis said. "We had a lot of corners tonight, which also showed our execution was poor, because how many corners do we need to score? That one was good, we hit the crossbar, but it just wasn't good enough."

"Bismarck is dangerous on set pieces," McElwee said. "I don't remember who it was that headed the ball, but it was a great header, it hit the crossbar. If Bismarck was going to score tonight, it was going to come off a set piece."

Both teams had a shot or two after that, but none were in any serious danger of evading the arms of the goalies.

Each team had just two shots on target in the first half, and play was constantly in the middle of the field in the second half.

"We created some things in the first half here or there," McElwee said. "But there wasn't a lot of goal-scoring opportunities period, so I think it's a good job done by the kids."

Mandan's best chance of the match came midway through the second half. A free kick just outside the BHS penalty box was sent in on the Demons net, only for Bismarck goalie Drew Henriksen to scoop it up on a knee.

Free kicks were a little more balanced in the second half, and they provided Bismarck it's only shot of the half when a one-hopper skipped right in on Mandan's Tyler Moe, who handled it cleanly and turned it back up the field.

"We defended well against Mandan's set pieces," Pierre-Louis said. "On our set pieces, we weren't making runs inside and we weren't consistent on kicking the ball with the right technique."

Bismarck pressured hard in the final moments, but Mandan's defense held just enough to have the final buzzer sound with the score still even.

"Execution has to be better, we have to be ready to play, and we have to want to play and win, not just show up," Pierre-Louis said. "It's a lot of games, but we have to be strong mentally in the games to come.

"We play Legacy on Saturday, that's a big game for us, we have to take points from them, and we have to be better on execution and stronger mentally as we get tired physically."