Century has played just two games where the margin has been larger than two goals.

Another squeaker went down on Thursday night at the Bismarck Community Bowl for the Patriots (5-3-1 overall, 5-2-1 West Region), as they got second-half goals from Riley Erhman and Kendall Schwengler to pull out their second 2-1 win over Mandan (1-8-0, 1-8-0) this season.

"Yeah Mandan definitely made us work for it, and that's part of the game," Century head coach Stephane Guillaume said. "We played Mandan to a 2-1 finish last time too, but we understand that every game is different. Some games will be easier than others, and we had to come out and work hard for this one."

Last time around between Century and Mandan, all the scoring went down in the first half, with David Jankoviak tallying twice for Century and Andrew Catalano squeezed in Mandan's tally as part of a seven-minute stretch of scoring.

This time, it was the second half that saw the lamp light three times.

Catalano got the Patriots again to open the scoring three minutes in, taking advantage of a turnover by Century forced by Caiden Belile in tight on a Century defender and rocketing a shot past Century goalie James Lee (three saves).

"The main focus, even when we're down, is to stick to our game plan," Guillaume said. "We understand that we might go down in games, but if we stick to our game plan, goals will come. The goal we gave up, (Carter Swenson) is confident and was trying to control the ball instead of clearing it, but the forward was so close that he got the ball and was able to get the ball to the other player up there.

"We're OK with those mistakes, because we want our players to be confident both with and without the ball, and it's fine even if we get scored on."

Ehrman responded less than four minutes later, putting a shot on net that skipped past Mandan goalie Joseph Hutzenbiler (eight saves) in a blemish to an otherwise spectacular outing for the senior keeper to keep Mandan close.

"We asked our players to close on the goal as quickly as possible, because while he's going to make some saves, if we kept trying, we'll get a few goals in," Guillaume said. "He was saving goals, helping them out by staying high in the box to really make their 11 players on the field count.

"The goalie was playing a great game, and I guess he thought he already had the ball, then all of a sudden the ball slipped through his hands, and we'll take that to tie it up."

Century pressured Mandan hard throughout the rest of the second half, but not until there the final 12 minutes did the Patriots strike again.

A massive scramble in front of Mandan's net, with both teams getting touches on the ball, ended with the ball on the foot of Schwengler, and he cracked his shot past a pair of Mandan defenders attempting to sacrifice their bodies to keep the ball out of the net.

"That second goal we scored, that came because we kept putting pressure on them and wanting to try and finish plays," Guillaume said. "We wanted to get the ball last and finish that play. When we put that pressure on, if we make the one pass if the defense isn't on, we can get through a number of defenders."

Mandan pressured hard in the final few minutes, even bringing up Hutzenbiler past midfield to try and hem Century in, but the Patriots defense, which has allowed just three goal in Century's five wins this season, stayed strong and cleared the ball out of harm's way.

"We wanted our guys to keep their composure, because Mandan wants to score a goal with time running down," Guillaume said. "With their goalie out of the goal, if we could have gotten the ball to a forward, it would have allowed us to move the ball out."

Hutzenbiler and Mandan's defense kept Century off the board in the first half, with the Patriots getting called for offsides on a great chance in deep that they thought they had earned a corner kick on, and Hutzenbiler dived and came up with a stop on a through ball where Century's attacker was all alone in on net but couldn't finish the job.

Outside of Mandan's goal, the Braves were unable to put any major pressure on Lee in either half, and Hutzenbiler had several more excellent stops in the second half to keep Century to two goals.

"Mandan plays four midfielders and we only have three in the middle, and they pressure as high as possible," Guillaume said. "We don't change our plan, which is playing out of the back and trying to find the through ball. By them putting their pressure on us, we know that we can make some mistakes, and that's what made it tough for us to get out at times."

Mandan had two players carded on the evening.

Kayden Snustad was warned for not giving a Century free kick enough space and captain Bennett Leingang was warned due to contact in the midfield with a Century player.

"With players pressuring, touches can be yellow cards, so if a player's on your back, they can't push as hard as they can," Guillaume said. "No matter how much you pressure us, if we have control of the ball, we can get it out and if we don't, it's going to be a foul."

Mandan follows their close loss against the Patriots with their home game against Minot on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Century finishes out this week with a road match at Dickinson on Saturday at 5 p.m.

"We'll give the guys the day off tomorrow so they're ready to go for Saturday," Guillaume said. "We have three games this week and three more next week, so we know that and we'll give them the best session possible to make sure they're recovering and ready to go for every game with their bodies taken care of and feeling the best they can."

LEGACY DOWNS WILLISTON

In the opener of the doubleheader at the Bowl on Thursday evening, Legacy (8-1-1 overall, 7-1-1 West Region) beat up on Williston 10-0.

The Sabers had seven different goal scorers on the night, led by a four-goal outing from Ben McDonald, all of which came in the first half and three of four came in the first 15 minutes.

Elsewhere on the score sheet, Reece Snow, Dillan Heidt and Colton Ruud each had a goal and two assists, while Kayden Kraft had a goal and an assist.

Rounding out a busy night for the Sabers, Kamden Kooiman and Landon Herr had a goal apiece, while James-Matthew Guenther and Chase Bandle had assists.

Williston keeper Triston Boots made eight saves, while Liam Horner made six stops to earn the shutout.

The Sabers earned their seventh shutout win of the season, and second in a row. Williston's (0-8-0, 0-8-0) tough season continued with their largest loss of the season to date and their sixth time being shut out.