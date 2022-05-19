Bismarck, Legacy meet to decide automatic bid to state

Since Legacy joined the West Region in girls soccer, the Sabers' best finish is fifth, and they have yet to advance to the state tournament.

The result of their game against Bismarck High tonight will determine whether the Sabers reach their first state tournament via automatic bid, or if they will need to win a play-in game next week.

"We're proud of how our season has gone and the work our girls have put in," Legacy coach Logan Christensen said. "This is our first time as a program being in this position, and we're proud about that."

Before the 2018 season, Legacy's only opportunity to earn a state championship berth was by finishing in the top four spots of the West Region, something they were not able to do.

For the 2018 season and beyond, the West Region moved to a system where the top two conference finishers received automatic bids to the state tournament and the other teams would have to win at least one play-in game to advance.

Minot easily locked up the first automatic bid this spring, thanks to an undefeated regular season.

Legacy can now take advantage of that rule change if they beat the Demons tonight, as they sit just a point behind BHS in the standings.

"Minot's a staple program in the West, and they've done really well and set the bar as to what girls soccer should be in this state," Christensen said. "Bismarck High is a good team that's tough to break down and they have a lot of good players, but we're feeling confident about what we can do based on the performances we've had this year."

Bismarck took the lead in the West Region standings thanks to a 7-0 win over St. Mary's on Tuesday, while the Sabers took a 4-0 loss to Minot Monday.

The one-point lead in the standings means that Legacy's lone way to the auto bid is a win, while the Demons can lock it up with a win or a tie. BHS won the first meeting in late April, 3-0.

"They have really good players, and they're disciplined in how they play and what they want to do," Christensen said. "They're an overall strong team, they don't have weak points you can exploit off the bat. They're balanced in their attack and defensively, and they do a good job of using what they're good at, which is combining and moving the ball to create chances."

If Christensen's squad wants a hope of downing the Demons, he knows they have two targets to lock down on defense: Senior midfielder Reece Vorachek and freshman midfielder Addy Massey, who have scored 31 of Bismarck's 48 goals on the year.

Three of those goals by Vorachek and Massey came in the first matchup between the Demons and Sabers, with Vorachek breaking the ice in the first half and Massey extending the lead with a pair of second-half tallies.

"They're good players, and they've been playing soccer their whole lives," Christensen said. "They know a lot about the game, and those are the things that stick out. They're technically good players, they're athletic, and they understand how to break teams down and work together."

As impressive a tandem as Vorachek and Massey are, where Legacy will most need to improve is on the score sheet. The Sabers have been shut out in four of their last five games against Bismarck dating back to the 2019 season.

Legacy's offense this season is led by juniors Oakley Will (13 goals, seven assists) and Payton Kooiman (seven goals, nine assists), and the duo will need to be at their best for the Sabers to break their losing streak against the Demons.

"One thing we've started to do that's impressive for us, is that Oakley and our other forwards have done an excellent job of creating a goal-scoring mentality within themselves," Christensen said. "We've had a handful of forwards that have worked hard to try and capitalize on the chances they get.

"They're getting more confident in their ability to score, and we're proud of that."

One position where Legacy may be giving up some experience to the Demons is at keeper.

While the Demons have been able to ride senior Kayley Wachter to a record-breaking eight shutouts this season, the Sabers have had some injury issues with their top two options.

"We've had some injuries that have gone back and forth between (Brooklyn Gallion and Ava Hanzal)," he said. "Gallion had an unlucky injury that's made it tough for her to play in goal, so Hanzal will be the goalie, and if she's healthy, she'll keep starting for us."

If Legacy were to lose to the Demons, they would fall to the state qualifying matches next Thursday at St. Mary's, where they would play the winner of the 6/7 play-in matchup between Century and St. Mary's.

That would at least allow the Sabers to avoid facing Jamestown, who has knocked Legacy out of contention for a state tournament spot each of the last two seasons, and who the Sabers split a pair of entertaining games against this season.

For now, their attention is on BHS.

"Our biggest focus is being prepared," Christensen said. "We expect a good game from Bismarck High so we're focusing on what we can do to be successful in that game.

"We're trending towards the place where we can compete at the state level and eventually win (a title) there, which is the ultimate goal for us."

