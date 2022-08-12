Big game from Wegner drives Mandan past Fargo North

Nothing better than a win to start your season off right.

Mandan got that good start thanks to a powerful offense and tight defense, battling past a physical Fargo North team 5-1 at Mandan's Dacotah Centennial Park.

"The boys came out firing," Braves head coach Aaron McElwee said. "It's been a good two weeks of training and we emphasized what we're trying to do, and they executed today and finally brought it into a game. A major hat's off to the boys for the execution piece this time."

McElwee's squad took their hot start and made the Spartans pay for a slow beginning, netting three goals before the first 15 minutes of the season had elapsed.

Junior forward Andrew Catalano was the first goal-scorer for the Braves, knocking a shot past Spartans goalie Maddox Watson off a nice pass from teammate Josh Salagan.

"The first 10 minutes of any game is where your players are settling in and dealing with the nerves of it being the first game of the season," McElwee said. "It's about being aware on the ball, off the ball, and I'll give the kids credit, they put the ball in the net when we got our chances.

"We settled in nicely, we were fired up from the beginning, and that came right from the training field onto the game field."

Catalano was joined in short order on the score sheet by captain Alex Wegner, who scored an unassisted goal and then assisted on the first of two goals in the game by Ratmir Spac less than two minutes later.

"The biggest thing was, as soon as we win the ball, we're looking to go forward with our first pass and from there, looking to create numbers up the field," McElwee said. "Today the movement up top was definitely much improved over the past, and we were successful at getting the numbers advantage up the field.

"We also put the ball in the net, which is the most important piece. We got the chances and put it away. We were clinical today."

With his team expending plenty of energy in the offensive end during the first half, McElwee was confident enough in his defense to let the Braves sit back a little more in the second half, as well as rotate in a few more players.

That rotation included subbing out first-half goalie Tyler Moe, who made four saves, in favor of Joseph Hutzenbiler.

"This is my third year, and this is my first time where we're deep enough to be able to make some extra subs," McElwee said. "In the past, we've had one or two kids we could bring on and off, but now we're seven or eight deep, and it shows. The boys did fantastic, and the boys coming off the bench know their role this year."

Mandan's shift to a more patient offensive approach allowed the Spartans to press the ball up the field, but were unable to break through before a counter-attack by Mandan led to a free kick deep in Fargo North's end.

Wegner put the ball into Fargo North's penalty box and found a timely, and well-aimed, header from Spac to make it 4-0 in the 46th minute.

"At the start of the second half, we put so much energy into the first half that we were tired from the first half when we came out," McElwee said. "Sometimes you have to let a team come at you a little bit, sometimes you have to sit back to see what a team's going to do.

"Once we got the ball, we hit them on the counter and that's where our other two goals came from."

Fargo North finally got their first goal of the season a little over 11 minutes into the second half, with James Lien knocking a shot past Hutzenbiler for the icebreaker.

Mandan wasn't quite done yet.

After some impressive defense to keep Fargo North from cutting the lead to 4-2, the Braves found themselves with another lengthy counter-attack opportunity that they took advantage of.

A pass by Wegner found the foot of an in-stride Catalano, who again beat Watson to restore Mandan's four-goal lead.

"You just have to play, no matter what the situation is," McElwee said. "That's something we're more focused on this year, is playing through everything 100 percent, no matter what."

McElwee's tired team gets a bit of a break before their next game.

Unlike several West Region opponents, the Braves get the weekend off before welcoming Dickinson to Mandan for their West Region opener on Tuesday evening.

"We have a little more recovery time, which gives us a chance to prepare for our game coming up against Dickinson," McElwee said. "The boys have been working hard doing two-a-day sessions, so they'll be able to get the lactic acid out of their muscles, relax a little then get ready for next week and get ready for our Region home opener."