BHS soccer team looking to build off run to state

The Bismarck High girls soccer team has been to state two seasons in a row.

They're hoping to make it a habit, and start a streak.

"We ended on a good note making it to state, but wanted more from our state performance," Demons head coach Michelle Brown said. "We did only lose our three seniors, so most of our starting 11 is returning with the addition of a couple underclassmen, so I think we're ready to hit the ground running to start the season."

West Region coaching staffs agreed with Brown, as they placed Bismarck second in the conference preseason poll, just ahead of Mandan in third.

"I just heard that we were in the second spot," Brown said. "I could see it being tight between us and Mandan for who comes out on top and our two games will determine that spot, I assume. Mandan will be good competition for us."

Mandan isn't the only tough West Region team to prepare for. Minot, the defending West Region and Class A state champions, are pegged as the team to beat.

"They're going to be tough coming off that state win," Brown said of Minot. "They didn't lose that much either."

The West Region gains a new member this year, with Williston joining the ranks of varsity teams after several years at the JV level.

Turtle Mountain and Dickinson remain as JV teams for now, but it's expected they will make the jump up in the next few years.

"It's nice to see that we're still growing," Brown said. "It's definitely hard schedule-wise because we do play three games a week at times. That's a lot of minutes, but it's great to have more competition and more girls playing the sport."

For the moment, the lone time Bismarck will play a trio of games in a single week comes in early May, when they play Jamestown on the road, Mandan at home, and Minot on the road.

What should help the Demons weather that stretch is a plentiful group of upperclassmen. This year's Bismarck squad features six seniors: goaltender Kayley Wachter, midfielders Faith Creswell, Kenadi Renner, Reece Vorachek, and Annika Ness, and defender Gyeneveve Burchinal.

"We'll have leadership from our upperclassmen," Brown said. "That will filter down to our juniors, sophomores and freshmen and keep continuing that culture of having confidence and believing in our team and program."

Vorachek and junior midfielder Peyton Neumiller are heartily welcomed back on the offensive side of Bismarck's gameplan, with the two having combined for 27 of Bismarck High's 34 regular season and West Region goals last season.

While Brown is happy that both are ready to get going this year, she's hoping her team doesn't have to rely quite so heavily on their play.

"Last year a lot of our goals came from Reece and Peyton, and we had a few from other girls later on in the season," she said. "I'm hoping to get more of our forwards involved and have all of them scoring so we can have more of a dynamic threat instead of a one-dimensional threat."

Wachter in net provides an experienced presence for the Bismarck defensive effort after nailing down five shutouts in the 2021 season, third-best in the West Region behind Emme Miller of Minot and Quinn Carter of Mandan.

That said, while the Demons are happy to have her back for her senior season, they have to also start looking to the future.

They do have a pair of potential successors for Wachter, and while they will get plenty of time on junior varsity, the question is how and when they get a little time at the varsity level so they aren't stepping out as the new starter next year with nary a minute of varsity time.

"We have two goalies, Ali Fink and Jenna Walz, that will sit behind Kayley," Brown said. "We'll try and keep them both in our back pocket and get one or the other minutes on varsity. Hard to say in what game or for how long, but we definitely want to get them in so they do have a little experience going forward.

"Kayley is healthy so we won't have to use them much, just enough to get them ready."

Bismarck's regular season dance card is booked up with West Region opponents, but they did get a brief glimpse at one of the East Region's premier talents in their preseason work.

"We were fortunate this year to have a scrimmage with Fargo Davies," Brown said. "They made it to the championship last year against Minot, so that was pretty good to see, but those are the only little opportunities we get, because when you add an eighth team, there isn't a lot of time to play crossover games unless we, for some reason, have a free weekend."

The Demons have a front-loaded home schedule, with four of their first six games in Bismarck. It's a tough opening six too, with Mandan on the road and Minot at home finding their way into the first three games of Bismarck's schedule.

Brown doesn't mind who the Demons play, she just wants them to go out and be themselves.

"We're looking to get consistency from our team," Brown said. "Obviously we want to win every game, but we want to play the whole 80 minutes and finish and start games strong. I want consistency for the full 80 minutes."

