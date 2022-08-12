Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 13

HERBEL, PATRIOTS SWEEP OPENER

Hannah Herbel and the Century Patriots took home titles from the season-opening Watford City Invitational on Friday.

Herbel shot a 7-under par 65 to win medalist honors, helping the Patriots pick up the team title in the first West Region girls golf tournament of the season. She finished five shots ahead of runner-up Anna Huettl of Mandan, who shot a 2-under 70 and was the only other golfer to break par.

Ruby Heydt of Mandan and Mackenzie Strange of Minot tied for third, each carding 75s.

Three Patriots finished in the top 10. Aliyah Iverson placed sixth with a 79 and Regan Braun tied for seventh with an 80. Century’s team total of 309 was two strokes better than the runner-up Braves.

Legacy finished fourth as a team with a 323, two strokes back of Minot. The Sabers had two top-10 finishers – Brooke Hollar in fifth (78) and Ava Kalanek tied for ninth (81).

St. Mary’s finished sixth with a 355, led by Abi Schneider, who tied for ninth with an 81.

The East-West Classic is set for Monday and Tuesday at the Jamestown Country Club.