Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 11

MCELWEE NAMED MANDAN GIRLS SOCCER COACH

Mandan High School announced Wednesday the hiring of Aaron McElwee as the new Mandan girls soccer coach.

McElwee, already serving as the Mandan boys soccer coach, takes over for the departed Stephen Weston, who resigned his position after the 2022 season. McElwee served under Weston as assistant coach on the girls team for the past two seasons.

Mandan activities director Mark Wiest said of the hiring, "We're excited to announce the hiring of Aaron McElwee as our head girls soccer coach. Aaron brings a vast amount of soccer knowledge and experience to the program, and will continue to build on what Coach Weston had established within the program."