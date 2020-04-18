Soccer recruit Hill tired of waiting

Bismarck High School senior Elle Hill probably wouldn't have scripted it this way, but college soccer is coming at her faster than she had imagined.
Early in the school year, Hill committed to enroll at Wisconsin-Green Bay as a soccer recruit. Soon, she's going to have to be ready to make the jump from high school to Division I after what amounts to more than a year off.
Last spring Hill earned all-state honors in soccer for the third straight season. She scored 20 goals as BHS won the West Region regular season title, advanced to the state tournament and placed sixth.
The Demons finished last season with a 12-4 record, and Hill was optimistic that even better things lay ahead as a senior.
Alas, it was not to be. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out her final season of high school soccer before it even began.
"It is sad when the (basketball) season is over and we didn't make state. Then I was ready for soccer season, and that never came," she said.
Moreover, Hill expected a strong nucleus to return from the 2019 state soccer tournament team that placed sixth.
"I think we would have had a strong team," she noted.
So when Hill reports to Green Bay, Wis., for preseason practice in July, the only competition she'll have to show for the previous 13 months will be two sessions of summer soccer.
"I'm sure I'll find a (summer soccer) team, but it's not as competitive as high school or college soccer," she said. "So I'll have to jump from doing nothing (in high school) into the fall season, which kind of stinks."
Even so, Hill realizes she's in a better situation than most of the seniors on this year's BHS soccer team.
"As a senior, it was tough to be shut down this spring, but I'm way luckier than some of the other seniors on the team. ... At least I have somewhere to go next year (to play soccer)," she observed.
Hill said Wisconsin-Green Bay had an advantage in the recruiting process because she knew the coach, Jason Spain. Spain coached nine seasons at Minot State before taking over the WGB program last fall.
"Their coach is a very competitive guy, and I know he'll tell me what I'm doing wrong and what I need to work on to become a better player," she said.
Although WGB hasn't been traditionally strong in women's soccer, Hill said Spain has already reversed the Phoenix's fortunes. They went from 2-13-2 in 2018 to 7-10-1 last fall.
Hill made four other campus visits -- Moorhead State, Northern State, Bemidji State and the University of South Dakota -- before deciding on Green Bay.
"(Spain) first contacted me at the end of my junior year, and he invited me to a camp last summer. ... That was my first glimpse of the campus," Hill recalled.
Hill doesn't expect to be redshirted.
"(Spain) says I'll be a forward, but maybe a little bit of midfield. We'll have to see," Hill said. "I don't care. I just hope to see the field."
Hill will be one of two North Dakota recruits at WGB's preseason camp. The other is defender Olivia Lewis from Minot High School. Spain coached Olivia's sister, Sofia, at Minot State.
Although she's not playing high school soccer games this spring, Hill is doing what she can to prepare for college.
"I just need to get stronger so I can be more physical on the field. ... I'll be playing against girls who've had four years of college experience," she said. "And I'll have to get better with the ball at my feet."
"I know what's coming. It's just a matter if I'm physically ready for it," she added.
Hill, five-foot-9, played two full seasons of varsity basketball at BHS, but she knew that option was gone when she signed her letter of intent to enroll at Green Bay.
"Basketball would have been cool, but their women's program is really good. I don't know if I'm cut out for that," she said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!