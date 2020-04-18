Soccer recruit Hill tired of waiting

"I'm sure I'll find a (summer soccer) team, but it's not as competitive as high school or college soccer," she said. "So I'll have to jump from doing nothing (in high school) into the fall season, which kind of stinks."

Even so, Hill realizes she's in a better situation than most of the seniors on this year's BHS soccer team.

"As a senior, it was tough to be shut down this spring, but I'm way luckier than some of the other seniors on the team. ... At least I have somewhere to go next year (to play soccer)," she observed.

Hill said Wisconsin-Green Bay had an advantage in the recruiting process because she knew the coach, Jason Spain. Spain coached nine seasons at Minot State before taking over the WGB program last fall.

"Their coach is a very competitive guy, and I know he'll tell me what I'm doing wrong and what I need to work on to become a better player," she said.

Although WGB hasn't been traditionally strong in women's soccer, Hill said Spain has already reversed the Phoenix's fortunes. They went from 2-13-2 in 2018 to 7-10-1 last fall.

Hill made four other campus visits -- Moorhead State, Northern State, Bemidji State and the University of South Dakota -- before deciding on Green Bay.