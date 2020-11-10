Slow-starting Sabers overtake BHS

Volleyball coaches emphasize theirs is a sport of momentum switches. A team's fortunes wax and wane, pendulum-like, in the course of a match.

Except for Tuesday night. The pendulum swung only once and then stayed with Legacy in a West Region quarterfinal match at Bismarck's Karlgaard gym.

BHS pounded the visitors 25-14 in the first game, only to watch the Sabers turn around and take command of the show. Legacy recovered to take the second game 25-15 and then rolled to a 3-1 victory. The Sabers won the final two sets 25-21 and 25-16.

"We played nervous," said Maggie Sorensen, Legacy's 5-foot-8 senior hitter. "We took a deep breath (after the first set) ... and calmed down so we weren't so jumpy.

"It definitely took us the whole first set before we got things straightened out. We figured out at the end of the first set that instead of swinging as hard as we can, we had to start placing it."

"Our defense followed our offense a little bit. ... Once we put some balls on the floor and got the lead we got more comfortable," Sorensen added.