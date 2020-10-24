Skyhawks pitch postseason shutout

Shiloh Christian struck quickly but it took the Skyhawks a while to land the knockout blow.
Michael Fagerland ran for a touchdown on Shiloh’s second play from scrimmage and the Skyhawks put the game away with two fourth-quarter TDs.
That, combined with a strong effort by the defense, paved the way for a 32-0 Shiloh victory over Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central on Saturday at Miller Field in the opening round of the Class A football playoffs.
The Skyhawks posted their seventh consecutive victory and set up a quarterfinal matchup on Halloween against Minot Ryan.
With the temperature in the 20s, a steady breeze and intermittent flurries through the game, the conditions were more wintry than fall-like.
“Any time you’re going to play playoff football, you never know what the weather is going to be like,” Skyhawks coach Funnon Barker said. “It was snowing and blowing today and luckily for us today we were able to do just enough offensively to keep us in the game and we played much better in the second half.”
The Skyhawks took advantage of a short field to get on the board early.
The Honkers won the toss and elected to take the ball. But the Shiloh defense forced a three-and-out, and KBBC was forced to punt the ball from deep in their own end. A good punt return by Fagerland set Shiloh up at the Honkers’ 20-yard line and two plays later Fagerland sprinted into the end zone from 16 yards out to make it 7-0.
“Those two plays right away felt really good,” said Fagerland. “The line blocked really well. I don’t think they were ready for our line to be that big.”
The Honkers responded with their best drive of the day, marching from their own 37 to the Shiloh 18 before the drive stalled and ended with Josh Kolling intercepting a fourth-and-16 pass by Andrew Christensen in the end zone.
The 15-play drive didn’t produce any points, and Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke County had trouble establishing any rhythm against the Skyhawks’ stingy defense.
The Skyhawks shut out the Honkers, limiting them to 166 yards of total offense and picking off four passes.
“Any time you get a shutout that’s a big deal, regular season or playoffs but especially in the playoffs,” Barker said. “That’s a really good football team over there. Our defense played really well today, really kept our team in the game in the first half -- we really didn’t play very well offensively in the first half. We’ll have to do a much better job if we want to come away with a win next week.”
A takeaway put Shiloh in position to add to the lead late in the second quarter.
Isaac Emmel’s interception gave the Skyhawks the ball at the Kenmare 33. Five plays later, Kolling scored on a 1-yard run to make it 14-0. Fagerland had back-to-back runs of 17 and 8 yards and Braiden Kuehn a 7-yard run to the 1 to set up the score.
Shiloh Christian pulled away in the second half. The Skyhawks piled up 360 yards of total offense -- 296 of them on the ground.
Fagerland’s second TD of the game, a 10-yard run in the third, made it 20-0.
Kolling added his second score of the game on a 1-yard keeper on the first play of the fourth quarter and Emmel scored on a 12-yard sprint with 7:35 remaining to make it 32-0.
“I felt like in the second half we started to establish ourselves a little bit better but we were very inconsistent today up front,” Berker said. “We have to do a much, much better job offensively and it does start with those guys up front. That’s on the coaching staff, we have to do a better job of getting those guys ready to play.”
The defense did the rest, bottling up the Honkers, allowing only 58 yards total offense in the second half.
“We weren’t playing with very much aggressiveness and we really challenged our guys, just to play more aggressive and I thought our linebacker play, our defensive line play started picking up and we were able to take better angles and make some plays,” Barker said.
Bo Thingvold led the Honkers (4-5), rushing 34 times for 121 yards. He also caught two passes for 11 yards.
“Thingvold was a really good runner. I’m just glad we could shut them down,” Fagerland said.
Emmel had a pair of interceptions for the Skyhawks (7-2), while Kolling and Kuehn each had one.
Fagerland led the Skyhawks with 101 yards rushing on 11 carries. Kolling rushed for 51 yards, Kuehn 49 and Emmel and Kyler Klein each picked up 46.
Kolling completed 6 of 15 passes for 64 yards and was intercepted twice, once on a Hail Mary heave into the end zone on the final play of the first half.
