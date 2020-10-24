Skyhawks pitch postseason shutout against Honkers

Shiloh Christian struck quickly but it took the Skyhawks a while to land the knockout blow.

Michael Fagerland ran for a touchdown on Shiloh’s second play from scrimmage and the Skyhawks put the game away with two fourth-quarter TDs.

That, combined with a strong effort by the defense, paved the way for a 32-0 Shiloh victory over Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central on Saturday at Miller Field in the opening round of the Class A football playoffs.

The Skyhawks posted their seventh consecutive victory and set up a quarterfinal matchup on Halloween against Minot Ryan.

With the temperature in the 20s, a steady breeze and intermittent flurries through the game, the conditions were more wintry than fall-like.

“Any time you’re going to play playoff football, you never know what the weather is going to be like,” Skyhawks coach Funnon Barker said. “It was snowing and blowing today and luckily for us today we were able to do just enough offensively to keep us in the game and we played much better in the second half.”

The Skyhawks took advantage of a short field to get on the board early.