Shorthanded Demons pin down Braves

Wrestling with a full lineup hasn't been in the cards over the last week for the Bismarck Demons. But they have enough depth for it not to have mattered.

After a solid showing last weekend at the Rapid City tournament in Rapid City, S.D., where the Demons were down three starters, Bismarck returned home for the final time in 2021 to take on Mandan in its final dual of the calendar year.

They had even fewer starters in their lineup than last weekend, but it didn't matter, as they racked up the pins, and points, in a 62-9 bashing of the Braves.

"We wrestled really well," Bismarck co-head coach Mark Lardy said. "We had a lot of sickness this week that we're battling through, so we're really happy with the performance. We were short three starters in South Dakota as well, but everybody that we took down there won at least one match.

"Sometimes when you go to the bigger tournaments, if you can win any matches, especially for the younger kids, it's a good thing. Everybody came out and performed well."

Mandan's lone victories in the match came on the bookend weights, with Kellen Beneke winning a 10-8 decision over Colton Ireland at 106 pounds, and Seth Gerhardt pinning lineup newcomer Easton Egeberg at heavyweight.

"Easton was only a freshman out there for us, but he competed well against a bigger junior," Lardy said. "He got beat, but he stepped up and worked hard."

Two-time state champion Isaiah Huus made his return to the lineup with a pin at 220 pounds. Huus suffered a leg injury in the first football game of the season for the Demons and had been sidelined ever since.

"It was nice to have Isaiah Huus back," Lardy said.

Braeden Halverson (113) come off the bench and also won by fall.

"Proud of the guys that came out and performed tonight," Lardy said. "Nice to see some younger kids step up and come out and compete.

Just two weight classes went the distance. Beneke's win over Ireland was the first, and Bismarck's Carson Lardy earned a 5-1 decision over Kaullen Hegney at 126 pounds for the second.

Pins and tech falls ruled the rest of the night.

"I love home meets," Lardy said. "We have a great fanbase, and it's always great to compete in the home gym in front of the home crowd. I think things will keep coming together for us."

Quick wins got the Demons on the board early. Landon McMahen (138) and Ty Sanders (145) pinned their opponents inside of a minute each. James Nagel continued the pin parade at 152 pounds, downing Warren Fleck 1:28 in.

After Tyrus Jangula's forfeit win, Kaden Renner locked up Emery Slater at 1:40, and Brock Fettig had a relatively long-lasting bout of 2:38 before he captured Brenden Palmer for the pin at 182.

"James Nagel competed well for us at 152," Lardy said. "I could go down the list of any of the guys we threw in there."

Dylan Kostelecky's 15-0 tech fall at the end of the second period of his match against Revin Davenport closed out the night on a high note for the Demons in the 132-pound match.

"We had an eighth-grader in the lineup that came up because we were shorthanded," Lardy said. "We were happy with everybody tonight."

Bismarck is back in action today at a tournament in Valley City. Mandan also will be on hand.

While the Demons' lineup isn't expected to be full of their usual names in Valley City, Lardy expects it to return to full strength for the biggest pre-state tournament of the year.

"We're looking forward to Valley City," he said. "We get to see some competition from the east side of the state we don't always see. Over break, we have the Rumble on the Red, which is the biggest tournament we go to all season.

"We're hoping to have everyone back when we go to Rumble on the Red."

