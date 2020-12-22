Short and convincing, BHS wrestlers improve to 3-0

Fettig said he used the newest weapon in his arsenal against his opponent, Nicholas Hoffman.

"I caught his head with an underhook and got him in a headlock," Fettig said. "I just learned it in practice the other day and wanted to see if it worked."

Christian Tanefeu (42 seconds) and Araujo (:27) were Bismarck's other sub-minute pinners.

The Demons officially clinched the dual when Bridger Owens claimed a forfeit at 152 pounds. That put Bismarck ahead 47-6 with five weights remaining.

Thus, the dual was no longer in question when Fettig took the mat at 170. Still, he said the dual was rewarding, the blowout notwithstanding.

"It was a little anticlimactic for some of us, but for the kids who don't get a lot of wins, it's fun to see them do well," he observed.

Fettig, the state runner-up last winter at 152 pounds is in his fourth season of varsity wrestling. He was fourth at 106 as an eighth-grader and fourth at 120 as a freshman.

He played football in the fall, where he was a starting linebacker. He began playing football in the third grade, long after he'd taken up wrestling.