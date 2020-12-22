Short and convincing, BHS wrestlers improve to 3-0

The sprinkling of fans at Tuesday's wrestling dual at Mandan High School had time to get some last-minute Christmas shopping in after the dual ended.
Bismarck overpowered the host Braves 77-6 in a contest that lasted but 40 minutes.
Not a single bout went the distance. The winning Demons won nine matches by fall, seven of then in the first period and three in under a minute.
Mandan heavyweight Tytus Bachmeier won by fall in the first bout of the night to give the Braves a 6-0 lead that was quickly erased. The Braves forfeited at three weights, and there was one technical fall.
It took BHS only two matches to wipe out the Mandan lead forged by Bachmeier. Demons 106-pounder Ben DeForest stopped Revin Davenport in 3:50 and Noah Savageau followed suit at 113. Savageau pinned Kadin Beneke in 1:13.
Bismarck's other seven falls came from Christian Tanefeu at 120, L.J. Araujo at 132, Juan Flores at 138, Kaden Renner at 160, Brock Fettig at 170, Brandt Kringlie at 195 and Ayden Schlafman at 220.
Fettig, a junior, was the most efficient of all, taking care of business in 22 seconds. Even so, that wasn't his fastest pin.
"My fastest was probably 11 seconds last summer in a freestyle and Greco-Roman dual tournament in Oklahoma," he said. "This was probably close to my best in high school."
Fettig said he used the newest weapon in his arsenal against his opponent, Nicholas Hoffman.
"I caught his head with an underhook and got him in a headlock," Fettig said. "I just learned it in practice the other day and wanted to see if it worked."
Christian Tanefeu (42 seconds) and Araujo (:27) were Bismarck's other sub-minute pinners.
The Demons officially clinched the dual when Bridger Owens claimed a forfeit at 152 pounds. That put Bismarck ahead 47-6 with five weights remaining.
Thus, the dual was no longer in question when Fettig took the mat at 170. Still, he said the dual was rewarding, the blowout notwithstanding.
"It was a little anticlimactic for some of us, but for the kids who don't get a lot of wins, it's fun to see them do well," he observed.
Fettig, the state runner-up last winter at 152 pounds is in his fourth season of varsity wrestling. He was fourth at 106 as an eighth-grader and fourth at 120 as a freshman.
He played football in the fall, where he was a starting linebacker. He began playing football in the third grade, long after he'd taken up wrestling.
"I've been wrestling since kindergarten. My dad (Brian) coached our club team. ... I'm a wrestler who plays football," he said.
With the win, Bismarck upped its record to 2-0 in the West Region and 3-0 overall. Mandan stands 0-3 in the region and overall.
Both teams are idle until well into the new year. Bismarck plays host to a triangular that includes Legacy and Williston on Jan. 7. Mandan wrestles in a triangular with Century and Legacy on Jan. 9 at Legacy.