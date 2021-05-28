Shiloh's Westin wins mile in the wind at state track meet

Shiloh Christian sophomore Hannah Westin finally got to take her place on the award stand Friday at the state track meet at the wind-swept MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck.

Westin pulled away down the stretch to win the Class B girls 1,600-meter run in a time of 5:18.72. It was her second title in two years and … wait … what?

After finishing ninth in 2019, Westin was anxious to get back on the track. COVID-19 put an end to her hopes in 2020, but not her training, which included her own personal state meet.

“I trained during that time and ran six days a week,” Westin said. “I did track workouts and I actually had my own state track meet and ran the mile and two mile.”

Did she win? “Yes,” she noted. “And I also got last.”

Winning one of the two track events held on Friday, Westin was able to wipe away the feeling of finishing ninth in 2019 and missing out on the award stand.

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg won the 3,200 relay in 10:01.52, the final event of the first day, to move into the team lead with 21 points, two ahead of Rugby. Westin was one of three winners that left their teams (Shiloh, Richardton-Taylor and Center-Stanton) tied for fifth with 10 points.