Shiloh's Mitzel hoping for happier ending

It took Shiloh Christian senior Jaden Mitzel longer to get over the Skyhawks’ championship game loss at last year’s state Class B boys basketball tournament than it took coach Brad Miller.
Shiloh's coach forgot about the 57-47 overtime loss to Thompson almost as soon as it happened. Mitzel? Well, it took a while.
“There were some nights that I couldn’t sleep at all,” Mitzel said. “It was tough. After that state tournament loss, I had a chip on my shoulder. I got after it more in the offseason.”
Mitzel and Miller responded in ways that have the Skyhawks back in the Region 5 tournament, which begins today at the Bismarck Event Center. Three victories and the Skyhawks would be state bound for the fifth straight year.
Shiloh (15-6) takes on Wilton-Wing (7-14) in the tournament opener at 3 p.m. Game 2 features Garrison (11-11) facing New Salem-Almont (15-7), followed by Washburn (13-9) and Standing Rock (5-12). The nightcap has Flasher (14-7) playing Underwood (18-3).
Mitzel, a 6-2 forward, has exceeded the lofty expectations placed on him as a three-year starter. He is averaging 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Miller said he can recall only one game this year in which Mitzel may not have been the best player on the floor.
Miller set up a gauntlet of a schedule that is reflected in a less-than-awesome record, but resulted in a team steeled for a deep tournament run.
“This is the toughest schedule Shiloh has ever had,” Miller said. “Anytime you finish season with New Rockford, Hillsboro and Four Winds on the road, you’re a glutton for punishment.”
Shiloh has played 11 games against top-10 teams, going 5-6 in those contests.
“We haven’t lost to anybody who wasn’t in the top 10. If you play good competition, they will expose what you’re not good at and I can go back and fix it,” Miller said.
Miller said he fully expected the Skyhawks to challenge for a state berth again.
“I knew we had talent coming back,” Miller said. “This team is a little more athletic than last year, then with Mitzel returning, he was a good part of our team last year and this year he’s played even better. I didn’t know if that was going to happen or not.”
Miller had to wait to see what Mitzel could do without a big post on the floor.
“I thought he might have benefited from having a 6-foot-9 post partner (Macauley Young) drawing a lot of double teams and that it would be a little more difficult for him this year. He surprised me. He dominates every night," Miller said. "We figured he’d be the leading scorer but he’s averaging 25 points a game. I never envisioned that.”
Mitzel was named District 9 Senior Athlete of the Year. He heads into the region tournament with 1,309 career points and a sense of urgency. Regardless of Shiloh’s finish, Mitzel’s storied high school career will end this month at the Event Center -- either at the regional or state tournament.
“I don’t like the term ‘there’s always next year,’” Mitzel said. “That year is this year.”