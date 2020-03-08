Shiloh's Mitzel hoping for happier ending

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“This is the toughest schedule Shiloh has ever had,” Miller said. “Anytime you finish season with New Rockford, Hillsboro and Four Winds on the road, you’re a glutton for punishment.”

Shiloh has played 11 games against top-10 teams, going 5-6 in those contests.

“We haven’t lost to anybody who wasn’t in the top 10. If you play good competition, they will expose what you’re not good at and I can go back and fix it,” Miller said.

Miller said he fully expected the Skyhawks to challenge for a state berth again.

“I knew we had talent coming back,” Miller said. “This team is a little more athletic than last year, then with Mitzel returning, he was a good part of our team last year and this year he’s played even better. I didn’t know if that was going to happen or not.”

Miller had to wait to see what Mitzel could do without a big post on the floor.

“I thought he might have benefited from having a 6-foot-9 post partner (Macauley Young) drawing a lot of double teams and that it would be a little more difficult for him this year. He surprised me. He dominates every night," Miller said. "We figured he’d be the leading scorer but he’s averaging 25 points a game. I never envisioned that.”