Shiloh pushes No. 2-ranked Linton-HMB, but Lions win in four

With the postseason drawing near, the Linton-HMB Lions passed a big test on Monday night.

No. 2-ranked Linton-HMB posted a four-set victory over Shiloh Christian. After opening with a pair of close wins – 25-20 and 25-19 – the Lions dropped a 25-14 decision in the third and trailed 5-1 early in the fourth and final set before closing strong.

It was the Lions’ 20th consecutive victory, and the second straight match in which they won after having the match extended. They knocked off No. 7-ranked Oakes 3-2 on Thursday.

“The three-set games, they don’t really test you out,” Linton-HMB coach Jaime Richter said. “It’s these four- and five-set games that test you – are you going to be able to come through and get through that, because they were feeling a little down there for a while. So I was impressed with how they were able to come through and relax and start taking over.”

The Lions led throughout the opening two sets before the Skyhawks took the momentum in the third.

“We started good in the first set and the last set,” Richter said. “We really got worked up after the third set. I could tell they weren’t playing together, they weren’t reading balls they normally do, they weren’t getting in system and finally in the fourth set our girls just started to read a little bit better and started playing Linton volleyball like they need to.”

Trying to finish off their ninth three-set sweep of the season, the Lions saw the Skyhawks jump out to a 10-3 lead and take an 11-point lead at 16-5.

“I’m really proud of the way we played,” Shiloh Christian coach Tricia Sorensen said. “Obviously Linton is a phenomenal team. They’re just so good offensively that it’s hard to guard them.

“We made the adjustments and they really started following the game plan and executing things really well. It was good to see the potential we have and even just taking a set from Linton is a huge accomplishment this year.”

“Hailey Quam did a nice job in the front row,” Richter said. “She was blocking some of ShayLee Bosch’s balls and kind of got us out of our system a little bit. I just thought their whole front line did a really good job of blocking and they made us do some things we usually aren’t used to, like hitting balls out of bounds, tipping more than we normally do and I felt it was because of their big block.”

“We just started being more aggressive on offense and hitting the ball to the open spots on the court and getting Linton out of system so we could be in system,” Sorensen said. “We kind of won that in system/out of system battle for a while in that third set. When we stayed on the aggressive side and were smart with our ball placement that’s what helped us the most.”

Shiloh opened up a 5-1 lead in the fourth before the Lions battled back, evening it up three times at 5-5, 6-6 and 8-8.

The Skyhawks took a 14-10 lead on a kill by Aliya Schock before Linton-HMB reeled off seven straight points, getting big kills from Lacey Bosch and Paige Hulm and an ace from Emma Schick during the decisive run.

Linton-HMB built a 21-17 lead before Shiloh inched to within 24-21 before the Lions finished off the win.

“Lacey Bosch came up big at the end when we needed her,” Richter said. “Her calmness helped. She hit some nice shots during the game because their block was kind of hurting us a little bit. I felt when she got in there, she got her team rolling and made a huge impact.”

ShayLee Bosch had 14 kills and Lacey Bosch 13 to lead the Lions (21-1). Kaylee Weninger added five.

Gracie Schumacher directed traffic, finishing with 36 assists. Emma Schick finished with a team-high 10 digs and three aces. ShayLee Bosch had four blocks and Weninger three.

“They’re really hard to stop,” Sorensen said. “Bosch in the middle is phenomenal and can hit the ball anywhere, so you kind of have to try to focus on her. But then all the rest of their girls can get a kill too. It’s difficult to stop them when they have everyone that can hit the ball and they’re also smart with their placement so they really make you work.”

“Our serve receive looked good at times,” Richter said. “But I felt like we couldn’t get our quick offense going tonight so we have to get back to the drawing board and try to get things a little sharper.”

Schock led the Skyhawks (9-11) with 11 kills, while Dedra Wood and Quam each had nine. Brynn Fuller added six.

Caitlyn Dannenfelzer had 20 assists and Sheridan Brown 20 digs. Emily Hammeren and Quam each had 2.5 assists and Schock 1.5. Brynn Fuller, Tayva Upgren and Dannenfelzer each served two aces.

“We always love playing Linton late in the season,” Sorensen said. “They always seem to be one of the top teams in the state so it’s good to play them towards the end of the season so you can see where you’re at and what our competition level can be at.”

Linton-HMB hosts Mobridge-Pollock, S.D., on Tuesday night before wrapping up the regular season on Friday at Dickinson Trinity. The District 6 tournament is set for Oct. 27-31 at Ashley. The Region 3 tournament opens on Nov. 7 at Napoleon.

Shiloh Christian visits Washburn on Tuesday, starting a stretch of four road matches to close the regular season. The Skyhawks visit Hazen on Oct. 25, Dickinson Trinity on Oct. 28 and Grant County on Nov. 1. The Region 5 tournament begins on Nov. 7 in New Salem.

Linton-HMB 3, Shiloh Christian 1

Linton-HMB 25 25 14 25

Shiloh Christian 20 19 25 21

LINTON-HMB – Kills: ShayLee Bosch 14, Lacey Bosch 13, Kaylee Weninger 5. Blocks: S.Bosch 4, Weninger 3, Gracie Schumacher 1. Assists: Schumacher 36, Emma Schick 1, S.Bosch 1. Digs: Schick 10, Schumacher 9, S.Bosch 8, Paige Hulm 7. Aces: Schick 3, Hulm 1, Schumacher 1, S.Bosch 1.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN – Kills: Dedra Wood 9, Aliya Schock 11, Brynn Fuller 6, Hailey Quam 9. Blocks: Emily Hammeren 2.5, Quam 2.5, Schock 1.5. Assists: Caitlyn Dannenfelzer 20, Tayva Upgren 16, Sheridan Brown 3. Digs: Brown 20, Brooklyn Fuller 13, Brynn Fuller 10. Aces: Brynn Fuller 2, Upgren 2, Dannenfelzer 2.

Records: Linton-HMB 21-1, Shiloh Christian 9-11.