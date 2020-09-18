Shiloh pulls away late from short-handed New Salem-Almont

“New Salem prides itself on being a tough, physical, defensive team and coach Kleinjan coaches those guys up very well,” Barker said. “They were missing a couple guys and those guys played very well.”

Seven of Shiloh’s 16 first-half carries went for negative yards and the Skyhawks ended the first half with just 48 yards. Kuehn had 70 yards at the break with 53 of those coming on the only score of the half.

After a first quarter that featured minus-9 yards of offense by the Holsteins and nine yards by the Skyhawks, Kuehn broke loose on the fifth play of the second quarter.

Kuehn took a handoff up the middle and broke loose into the secondary where he made two sharp cuts and raced into the end zone. The PAT kick failed and that 6-0 score was the way the half ended.

NSA was held without a first down and mustered minus-3 yards offense in the first two quarters. It ended with 103 yards total.

Shiloh started a promising drive late in the half and picked up a couple of first downs to the NSA 43-yard line. But the drive disintegrated under two big penalties, two incomplete passes and two sacks. It had to punt on fourth-and-40 with 35 seconds left, and the Holsteins took a knee to bring the half to a end.