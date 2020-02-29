Shiloh, Flasher set up District 9 tourney title showdown

Shiloh Christian got back on track as the postseason opened.
The Skyhawks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 74-44 victory over Standing Rock in the semifinals of the District 9 tournament on Saturday at the Mandan High School gym.
A big third quarter and some stingy defense fueled the Skyhawks.
“We started slow right away but it’s good getting a win right away,” said Shiloh senior forward Jaden Mitzel, who finished with a game-high 23 points and 12 rebounds. “We were on a four-game losing streak so we were hungry for a win.
“We wanted to win and went out and got a win, played really good defense the second half. Defense wins championships. We set that mentality and played pretty well the second half.”
Shiloh Christian opened the game on a 10-2 run and Mitzel scored 10 points in the first quarter as the Skyhawks built an 11-point lead in the first quarter and an 18-point lead late in the second before taking a 42-27 lead into the intermission.
The Skyhawks found another gear in the third quarter, outscoring the Warriors 26-4 in the period to build a 68-31 lead.
Defensively, Shiloh made things tough for Standing Rock, allowing only two field goals in the period and holding the Warriors scoreless for the final 4:27 of the third and more than a minute to start the fourth quarter.
“We always pride ourselves on playing good defense,” Shiloh coach Brad Miller said. “We worked on it all week and I thought we did a pretty good job.
“We were switching screens, trying to cover their shooters. We had a game plan to trap (Xander Vetter) off the ball screens. He’s really a good 3-point shooter. We missed it a couple of times but most of the night we had pretty good defense on him.”
Luke Wanzek hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the third-quarter outburst. Mitzel added eight in the quarter and Carter Englund had four.
“We were just hitting big shots,” Mitzel said. “It was a close game for the first half, coach gave us a good speech in the locker room. Guys hit big shots when we needed to.”
The Skyhawks connected on 53 percent (29 for 54) from the field, while limiting the Warriors to 2.7 percent (17 for 52).
The Skyhawks opened the fourth quarter with a pair of Braiden Kuehn free throws, stretching the lead to 39 points at 70-31.
Mitzel’s double double led four players in double figures for the Skyhawks (14-6). Wanzek added 13, Trey Brunelle 12 and Englund 11.
“We’ve got a lot of depth so we can play a lot of guys,” Miller said. “I thought we just did a really nice job of getting the ball inside to some of our big guys.”
Vetter led the Warriors (4-12) with 10 points.
Flasher 52, New Salem-Almont 43
The Bulldogs and Holsteins traded blows for three quarters, but Flasher landed the knockout punch in the fourth.
The Bulldogs went on a 14-3 run to start the quarter, taking command and going on to a 52-43 victory in the late semifinal contest. Flasher (14-6) clinched a spot in the regional tournament and a matchup with Shiloh Christian in Monday’s title game.
Defense was the theme all night long, and Flasher used defense to spark the game-winning burst. The Bulldogs held the Holsteins to one 3-pointer in a span of five and a half minutes, turning a 31-30 lead after three quarters into a 45-33 margin with 2:48 remaining.
The Bulldogs outscored the Holsteins 21-13 over the final eight minutes.
“We made some stops there and we turned defense into offense,” Flasher coach Brian Nieuwsma said. “Our guys kept believing the whole way. And they played fearless down the stretch and were able to make a few more plays.”
Jace Friesz converted a three-point play, Greg Greicar cleaned up on an offensive rebound and Jaron Reis finished in transition off a turnover to make it a nine-point lead at 39-30 with 5:00 to go.
After Tayden Soupir connected on a 3-pointer for NSA, Friesz scored in transition, Steven Schmidt hit a jumper and Joey Leingang hit a pair of free throws for a 45-33 lead.
“When you see a shot go in, it seems like you gain confidence,” Nieuwsma said. “The defense was there all along and we made a couple of buckets and then we played with a little more confidence.”
Reis led the Bulldogs with 17 points and Friesz added 14. Schmid finished with nine.
“The first half, I think we allowed too many offensive rebounds,” Nieuwsma said. We held them to one shot on defense, we did a nice job of contesting and then getting the rebound and looking to push the tempo versus them.”
Weston Kuhn finished with a game-high 24 to lead the Holsteins (14-7).
The tournament concludes on Monday. New Salem-Almont takes on Solen at 4:30 p.m. in the opening regional-qualifier, followed by Standing Rock vs. Grant County at 6 p.m. in the other regional-qualifier. The title game, featuring Shiloh Christian and Flasher, follows at 7:30 p.m.