Shiloh, Flasher set up District 9 tourney title showdown

Shiloh Christian got back on track as the postseason opened.

The Skyhawks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 74-44 victory over Standing Rock in the semifinals of the District 9 tournament on Saturday at the Mandan High School gym.

A big third quarter and some stingy defense fueled the Skyhawks.

“We started slow right away but it’s good getting a win right away,” said Shiloh senior forward Jaden Mitzel, who finished with a game-high 23 points and 12 rebounds. “We were on a four-game losing streak so we were hungry for a win.

“We wanted to win and went out and got a win, played really good defense the second half. Defense wins championships. We set that mentality and played pretty well the second half.”

Shiloh Christian opened the game on a 10-2 run and Mitzel scored 10 points in the first quarter as the Skyhawks built an 11-point lead in the first quarter and an 18-point lead late in the second before taking a 42-27 lead into the intermission.

The Skyhawks found another gear in the third quarter, outscoring the Warriors 26-4 in the period to build a 68-31 lead.