Shiloh earns four-set win over Wilton-Wing

Sorensen was happy with the way the team played as a cohesive unit.

“Together as a team, they all just played really well,” Sorensen said. “Emily was really big at the blocks in the middle and was really smart with her ball control. Brynn Fuller on the outside – she didn’t have as many power kills but she kind of set it up for everyone else with her ball control. But everyone kind of stepped up tonight. Started a little slow, but it was good to see it come together.”

Hammeren led Shiloh with 13 kills, while Schock had eight and Fuller four. Upgren had 21 assists and Fuller had four aces, while Nather and Upgren each had three. Avery Hedge led Shiloh with 16 digs. Sheridan Brown and Fuller each finished with 11 and Upgren nine.

The Miners have been working out the kinks early in the season as well.

“We’ve had a lot of changes with a new coaching staff coming in – I’ve been here like a week, so it’s just more working together, figuring each other out, making sure that we are keeping our heads up when things are not going our way,” Morlock said. “Just more working together, making sure we’re playing as a team.”