Shiloh earns four-set win over Wilton-Wing

Wilton-Wing got off to a fast start, but Shiloh Christian finished strong in posting a 3-1 Region 5 volleyball victory on Tuesday night.
The Miners used a big 11-0 run to jump out to an early lead, winning the opening set 25-13.
The Skyhawks battled back, winning the next three sets 25-19, 25-18 and 25-23 to pick up their first regional victory in their home opener.
It was a little bit of an adjustment on the fly for the Skyhawks.
“We have a couple of girls that were out and a kind of a new lineup tonight, so I think it took them a little bit to kind of get used to the new lineup, playing next to new people, and just get those first-set jitters out,” Skyhawks coach Tricia Sorensen said. “We just talked about working hard, controlling the ball and just taking care of business on our side. I think they got a little nervousness out and got a little better ball control.”
Wilton-Wing scored the first three points of the match and took charge with an 11-0 run that turned an 11-11 tie into a 22-11 Wilton-Wing lead en route to the first-game win. Kesley Backman had four kills and a block along the way, and Justus Boos had three aces and a kill.
“They were tipping well and getting the open spots,” Wilton-Wing coach Shanna Morlock said. “That was really helpful. And then Shiloh adjusted in the second set and they couldn’t figure out where the next open spots were to hit the ball.”
Shiloh closed the second set on a 7-2 run to pick up a 25-19 win and even the match at 1-1.
“I think they did a really good job of just playing together,” Sorensen said. “In the first set we were hesitant and then as it went on we just rotated together, played together better and got that momentum in our favor and kept it.
“We got the momentum and took care of business on our side, controlled the ball.”
The Skyhawks opened up a 7-1 lead early in the third set and closed it out with a 3-2 run featuring an Aliyah Schock kill, a Brynn Fuller ace and another kill by Schock on game point for a 2-1 lead.
The Miners and Skyhawks went back and forth in the fourth set, with Wilton-Wing taking a 19-18 lead before the Skyhawks reeled off three straight points to take on 21-19 lead on back-to-back Emily Hammeren kills.
An ace by Tayva Upgren made it 23-20 and Shiloh ended it on a block by Hammeren on match point for a 25-23 decision and a 3-1 victory.
“We did not block super well last week, so we worked on it a lot in practice,” Sorensen said. “It was nice to see our girls step up at the net and play big up there for us.”
Shock led the Skyhawks with 2.5 blocks while Hammeren had two, Fuller 1.5 and Hannah Nather one.
Sorensen was happy with the way the team played as a cohesive unit.
“Together as a team, they all just played really well,” Sorensen said. “Emily was really big at the blocks in the middle and was really smart with her ball control. Brynn Fuller on the outside – she didn’t have as many power kills but she kind of set it up for everyone else with her ball control. But everyone kind of stepped up tonight. Started a little slow, but it was good to see it come together.”
Hammeren led Shiloh with 13 kills, while Schock had eight and Fuller four. Upgren had 21 assists and Fuller had four aces, while Nather and Upgren each had three. Avery Hedge led Shiloh with 16 digs. Sheridan Brown and Fuller each finished with 11 and Upgren nine.
The Miners have been working out the kinks early in the season as well.
“We’ve had a lot of changes with a new coaching staff coming in – I’ve been here like a week, so it’s just more working together, figuring each other out, making sure that we are keeping our heads up when things are not going our way,” Morlock said. “Just more working together, making sure we’re playing as a team.”
Backman posted a team-high 13 kills for the Miners, with Boos finishing with six and Jordyn Thorson and River Soto with four apiece. Thorson led Wilton-Wing with 24 digs and 22 assists. Soto and Boos each had a pair of blocks and Boos and Backman had three aces apiece.
Early in the season, Sorensen likes what she’s seen so far but knows there is work to do.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” she said. “We have a lot of ways to improve. It’s kind of hard with having some girls out and having to switch up lineups a little bit. Our team has seven sophomores that play, so getting that experience together on the varsity court is really huge for us. I think we’ll hopefully steadily improve as the season goes on.”
Shiloh Christian (2-2, 1-1 Region 5) travels to New Salem-Almont on Thursday while Wilton-Wing (2-3, 0-1 Region 5) hosts Garrison.