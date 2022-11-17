Sheyenne sweeps St. Mary's

West Fargo Sheyenne started fast at the state Class A tournament on Thursday.

The East Region champions handed St. Mary's a 3-0 loss -- 25-20, 25-14, 25-15.

"It was nice to finish in three," Sheyenne head coach Leah Newton said. "As the match went on, we loosened up and started playing more Mustang volleyball."

The Saints were one of two teams that pushed the West's top seed Century to five sets in the West Region tournament, and they looked ready to give another top seed trouble Thursday as they kept things close late into the first set.

A 19-19 tie gave way to a devastating 6-1 run by the Mustangs, ending St. Mary's hopes of a first-set shocker.

"We started out a little tight, but the girls did a nice job of making adjustments, taking feedback and putting it onto the court," Newton said. "Our setters were mixing the ball up quite a bit and our hitters were doing a good job of throwing out different shots."

St. Mary's defense kept the Saints alive. Koia Krenz (12 digs) was constantly throwing her body around the court after every ball within her reach.

The Saints struggled with Sheyenne's block. Lydia Spies and Lexi Gerving paced St. Mary's with nine kills each.

"Watching film on them, we knew they would be scrappy and go after every ball," Newton said. "We talked about that in practice, and we face a lot of teams that do a similar things, so we had to stay engaged, be ready at all times, and hopefully the ball would hit the floor."

St. Mary's and Sheyenne were tied at six early on, then the Mustangs kicked into a lengthy 14-4 run.

The Saints made a late push, but a 5-4 point split in Sheyenne's favor wasn't nearly enough to make a comeback a reality.

"The biggest thing I told them (between the first and second sets) was we needed to relax, have some fun and just play ball," Newton said. "We knew St. Mary's would fight all the way to the end, so we couldn't let up at any point because a team that plays scrappy like that can put runs together.

"We had to stay engaged until we hit 25 points."

St. Mary's had its best start of the match in set three, taking a 4-1 lead, but the Mustangs rattled off a 3-0 run to tie the game at four apiece.

The teams traded points, but after a 7-all tie, the Mustangs strung another long run together and closed out the third set without much interference from the Saints.

"Both Jamestown and Fargo South are great teams that are coached well," Newton said of her team's potential semifinal opponents. "When you get to the semifinal round at state, everybody is fighting hard, so we have to stay in it and play our game."

JAMESTOWN 3, FARGO SOUTH 2

The final match of the night went the distance with Jamestown pulling out a 25-19, 24-26, 26-24, 21-25, 15-8 victory over Fargo South.

The two teams traded set wins in the match.

The fifth set went back and forth with neither team gaining an upper hand until the Bruins took advantage of a four-point run to take a 6-3 lead and force a Jamestown timeout.

The timeout settled the Blue Jays down and they ripped off an 8-2 run to take an 11-8 lead

Genevieve Gard pounded a match-best 20 kills for the Bruins, who are playing in the state tournament for the first time since 2014. Emma Dalby added 15 kills.

Makenna Nold paced the Blue Jays in assists (30) and kills (16).

Jamestown advances to play the East's top seed West Fargo Sheyenne tomorrow at 7 p.m.