Second-half surge lifts Century over Mandan

Century boys’ basketball coach Darin Mattern says his Patriots are still trying to figure out who they are. While that remains to be seen, the smattering of fans allowed into the CHS gym on Tuesday saw what they are: a second-half team.
Trailing 47-39 at the half, unbeaten Century (3-0) clamped down on defense and opened up the offense and cruised to an 88-70 region win over the Braves.
Senior guard Ian Ely led the post-halftime change with 13 of his game-high 23 points. He had four of the Patriots 12 3-pointers (on 25 attempts).
“It was definitely just our pride and energy,” Ely said. “At halftime we got our defense straightened out. We’re a defensive team, we take pride in that. We knew we underperformed in the first half.”
Mattern echoed that.
“The area that’s the biggest concern to me is communication,” Mattern said. “The first half we had no defensive communication and they were shooting wide-open shots. That was the turning point in the game (after half). We had accountability in that area.”
Three-pointers played a big role in the first half, which ended with the Braves up 47-39. Both teams drained six 3-pointers in the first half. While Century’s success from long range continued after the intermission, the Braves faded and finished 7-for-21.
But Mandan (2-1) finished the first half on a 25-10 run, helped late in the half by a bench technical on the Patriots.
The Braves led 42-39 when Ely, who scored eight straight for Century early in the game, sank two free throws with 41 seconds left.
On the next trip down the floor, Jacob Pierce was fouled and the Century bench was teed up. Pierce made three of four free throws with 23 seconds left, and Jaxon Duttenhefer scored of an offensive rebound with four seconds to play for an eight-point lead.
Mandan led 57-52 after Pierce’s layup with 13:02 left in the game. It was his only basket of the second half after scoring 13 points in the first. He ended with 16 points.
Century responded with an 18-4 run, capped by Ely’s 3-pointer that gave the Patriots a 70-61 lead with 9:46 remaining. They stretched it out from there.
Isaiah Schafer drained five 3-pointers on his way to 19 points. Anthony Doppler had three points at halftime and finished with 16. Ryan Erikson scored 12 of his 14 in the first half.
Mattern liked what he saw.
“I’m of the mindset that I gotta let these guys figure out their identity,” Mattern said. “We’ve got a lot of new faces. We have to figure out what kind of team we’re going to be.”
The 70-point night was Mandan’s lowest to date. After scoring 47 first-half points, the Braves were held to 23 over the second 18 minutes.
Jayce Lowman had nine points in the first half and just two field goals in the second. Duttenhefer had seven of his nine points in the first half. Aaron Grubb scored nine of his 11 points in the second half.