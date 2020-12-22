Second-half surge lifts Century over Mandan

But Mandan (2-1) finished the first half on a 25-10 run, helped late in the half by a bench technical on the Patriots.

The Braves led 42-39 when Ely, who scored eight straight for Century early in the game, sank two free throws with 41 seconds left.

On the next trip down the floor, Jacob Pierce was fouled and the Century bench was teed up. Pierce made three of four free throws with 23 seconds left, and Jaxon Duttenhefer scored of an offensive rebound with four seconds to play for an eight-point lead.

Mandan led 57-52 after Pierce’s layup with 13:02 left in the game. It was his only basket of the second half after scoring 13 points in the first. He ended with 16 points.

Century responded with an 18-4 run, capped by Ely’s 3-pointer that gave the Patriots a 70-61 lead with 9:46 remaining. They stretched it out from there.

Isaiah Schafer drained five 3-pointers on his way to 19 points. Anthony Doppler had three points at halftime and finished with 16. Ryan Erikson scored 12 of his 14 in the first half.

Mattern liked what he saw.