Schulte nets two third-period goals in Century's 3-1 win over Mandan

The game remained tied until Schulte, Century's leading goal scorer, broke the deadlock.

Schulte, a senior forward, beat Clausen with less than four minutes to play to put Century up 2-1. Lucas Schweigert and Long got assists on the go-ahead goal.

Schulte's eighth goal of the season sealed the win, this one coming with Mandan's net empty, to cap the 3-1 victory. Alex Samardzic and Dawson Shirley got on the score sheet with assists.

Casey Odegaard was steady in goal for the Patriots, earning the win with 17 saves on 18 shots.

"It was good the boys stuck with the plan. It didn't come easy. Most of them don't this year," Olson said.

Century takes its four-game winning streak on the road Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. game at Hazen.

"The boys are working hard. We're improving," Olson said. "It's a weird year. We went 17 days (without a game), now we're playing three times a week."

Century moved into a tie for the fourth spot in the West Region standings with Williston on 18 points. The Patriots have played three fewer games than Jamestown (28 points) and Minot (26). Century beat the Magi 6-4 on Tuesday. Mandan hosts Minot Jan. 28.

"Usually this time of year you look at the standings and the top one or two teams have one, maybe two losses. This year, you got four or five teams that are about in the same boat," Olson said. "Honestly, it's a lot of fun to play like this. You have to compete every night or you're probably going to get beat."

