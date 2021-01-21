Schulte nets two third-period goals in Century's 3-1 win over Mandan

Century sent plenty of rubber at Mandan goalie Zane Clausen Thursday night.
Only two got through but it was enough to extend the Patriots' winning streak to four games.
Colton Schulte netted two third-period goals, the second an empty-netter to ice it, in a 3-1 Century victory at Wachter Rink.
"Too many shots, not enough goals," said Century head coach Troy Olson. "We had a lot of grade As tonight. We'd like to see more of them go in, but I guess enough of them went in."
The loss was the fifth in a row for the Braves, but a closer game then the first meeting between two teams. In the season opener for both on Dec. 15, Century skated to a 5-2 victory.
"They're a good team, no question," Olson said of the Braves. "You can't take a night off in this league. Nothing comes easy."
Mandan jumped in front quickly.
Tyler Yantzer’s team-leading 10th goal of the season, on the power play, gave the Braves a 1-0 lead 7:39 into the opening period. Yantzer, a senior, was assisted by sophomore Carter Kilen.
It stayed 1-0 Mandan until late in the opening period when Century drew even. Senior Ryan Keup’s fourth goal of the season at the 13:07 mark made it 1-1. Kieffer Long was credited with an assist.
The game remained tied until Schulte, Century's leading goal scorer, broke the deadlock.
Schulte, a senior forward, beat Clausen with less than four minutes to play to put Century up 2-1. Lucas Schweigert and Long got assists on the go-ahead goal.
Schulte's eighth goal of the season sealed the win, this one coming with Mandan's net empty, to cap the 3-1 victory. Alex Samardzic and Dawson Shirley got on the score sheet with assists.
Casey Odegaard was steady in goal for the Patriots, earning the win with 17 saves on 18 shots.
"It was good the boys stuck with the plan. It didn't come easy. Most of them don't this year," Olson said.
Century takes its four-game winning streak on the road Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. game at Hazen.
"The boys are working hard. We're improving," Olson said. "It's a weird year. We went 17 days (without a game), now we're playing three times a week."
Century moved into a tie for the fourth spot in the West Region standings with Williston on 18 points. The Patriots have played three fewer games than Jamestown (28 points) and Minot (26). Century beat the Magi 6-4 on Tuesday. Mandan hosts Minot Jan. 28.
"Usually this time of year you look at the standings and the top one or two teams have one, maybe two losses. This year, you got four or five teams that are about in the same boat," Olson said. "Honestly, it's a lot of fun to play like this. You have to compete every night or you're probably going to get beat."
