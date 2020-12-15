Schmidt's overtime goal rescues Blizzard

Opening games in any sport are seldom works of art. Bismarck Blizzard coach Tim Meyer admitted as much in the wake of Tuesday's 4-3 season-opening overtime victory at Mandan.

"You take them any way you can get them," he said a few minutes after Cameron Schmidt's game-winner, 3:01 into overtime.

Schmidt, a junior forward, slipped the puck past Mandan goalie Jayli Wandler with the Blizzard skating on a power play. She got her stick on the puck in the midst of a knot of humanity in front of the net.

"I picked up the (loose) puck and shot it. It dribbled over the goalie's pads and went in. ... There were a lot of people in front of the net and I just shot it and hoped it would go in," Schmidt said.

Schmidt scored her game-winner 69 seconds after defenseman Mallory Brahos was sent off for tripping.

It was a fitting ending to a game of give-and-take in which neither team led by more than a goal.

With seven minutes to play, it appeared the game would go overtime tied 2-2. Then Blizzard senior defenseman Paige Hanson untied the knot after intercepting a pass and firing from the top of the slot. That goal put Bismarck ahead 3-2 with 6:31 remaining.