Schmidt's overtime goal rescues Blizzard

Opening games in any sport are seldom works of art. Bismarck Blizzard coach Tim Meyer admitted as much in the wake of Tuesday's 4-3 season-opening overtime victory at Mandan.
"You take them any way you can get them," he said a few minutes after Cameron Schmidt's game-winner, 3:01 into overtime.
Schmidt, a junior forward, slipped the puck past Mandan goalie Jayli Wandler with the Blizzard skating on a power play. She got her stick on the puck in the midst of a knot of humanity in front of the net.
"I picked up the (loose) puck and shot it. It dribbled over the goalie's pads and went in. ... There were a lot of people in front of the net and I just shot it and hoped it would go in," Schmidt said.
Schmidt scored her game-winner 69 seconds after defenseman Mallory Brahos was sent off for tripping.
It was a fitting ending to a game of give-and-take in which neither team led by more than a goal.
With seven minutes to play, it appeared the game would go overtime tied 2-2. Then Blizzard senior defenseman Paige Hanson untied the knot after intercepting a pass and firing from the top of the slot. That goal put Bismarck ahead 3-2 with 6:31 remaining.
Freshman forward Madison Hertz responded for Mandan with 3:10 on the clock to make it 3-3. Hertz scored on a rebound from her own shot for her second goal of the game.
Mandan had a golden opportunity to win the game just seconds into overtime when Hanson was whistled for tripping. Bismarck killed that penalty without surrendering a shot on net.
In fact, Schmidt's goal was the first shot on net for either team in the eight-minute, sudden-death overtime.
Mikayla Fleck put Mandan ahead with the only goal of the first period.
Bismarck's Aspen Eslinger and Brenna Curl sandwiched goals around Hertz's first goal to even the score at 2-2 after two periods. Curl's marker was the first power play goal of the night. The Blizzard had opportunities a-plenty in the second period, outshooting the Braves 18-6.
The Blizzard built a 35-21 advantage in shots on net, but Wandler, a freshman, withstood the pressure.
Meyer said the Blizzard, state champions the last six seasons, would have a busy practice session today.
"(The Braves) were the better team in all three zones," he observed. "Plain and simple, we got lucky. ... Obviously we have a lot of things that need fixing."
The Blizzard entered their opener ranked second in the statewide preseason coaches' poll, a half-step behind Fargo Davies. Mandan placed seventh in the balloting. Nonetheless, Meyer warned his players that the Braves would play hard for 51 minutes.
"This is exactly what I expected from Mandan. ... Mandan is going to turn some heads this year. If they stay healthy they'll be a team to be reckoned with," he said.
Mandan coach Ben Hertz said getting a single point out of Tuesday's performance was frustrating, but he took some positives out the contest.
"They're six-time state champions and we were right there with them. ... We showed ourselves the level of confidence and the level of play we can attain," he said. "The girls never gave up. We lost a little momentum in the second period, but came back and played really well."
"This sets the bar for the season. We hope this level of play can continue with teams like Fargo Davies, Fargo North-South and Grand Forks," he added.
Schmidt said the Blizzard, especially the varsity newcomers, had to deal with first-game jitters. In the long run, she said the Blizzard have a considerable upside.
"Next time we play, we'll come out a lot better and stronger than we did today," she said.
Bismarck returns to action Saturday, meeting Williston at 2 p.m. at the Capital Ice Complex.
Mandan plays Williston on Friday in a 7 p.m. game as the Starion Sports Complex.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!