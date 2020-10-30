Schaffner, Century power past Shanley

"Cade Garcia carries a big load for us, and for good reason, he's a great player, but we thought if we could get me involved in the running game, that would add another element for us offensively," Schaffner said. "The thing about Cade is, he's also a great blocker, and everybody knows we have an unbelievable offensive line. They just open things up and I try to go."

Schaffner had a 15-yard touchdown run and a 22-yard scoring pass to Noah Fosland as the Patriots led 21-0 after the first quarter.

Garcia added a 7-yard TD run in the opening quarter.

Shanley broke through early in the second quarter. Carson Dean turned a short pass into a 48-yard connection deep into Century territory. Two plays later, Carter Kochmann caught a swing pass and won a race to the pylon for a touchdown.

"Give Shanley credit. We kind of came out and jumped on them, but they kept coming at us," Wingenbach said. "They're tough to tackle in open space. I think it's been since 2009 since we've played them, so there's just that general unfamiliarity with them and the same for them with us, so that added another dimension.

"But again, it's playoff football. Proud of the kids for making some big plays in all three phases of the game tonight."