Schaffner, Century power past Shanley

Noah Schaffner powered Century back into the Class AAA football semifinals.
Schaffner, the Patriots' 6-foot-5, 215-pound quarterback, accounted for four touchdowns in Century's 49-28 quarterfinal victory over Fargo Shanley Friday night at the Bowl.
Century won for the 20th straight time and set up a semifinal showdown with Mandan on Friday.
"Our team played great. We're playing with a lot of confidence on both sides of the ball and I think that showed tonight," Schaffner said. "We're just clicking right now. This is the perfect time to be at our best and the big thing now is to keep it going next week."
Century, which ran for 320 yards in the game, sprinted to a 21-0 lead after the opening quarter.
"We're really happy with the way the kids played tonight against a quality team like Shanley," Century coach Ron Wingenbach said. "Against a team like that, that is so explosive, you never feel like a lead is safe, but credit to our kids. We were able to continue to score and end up putting up 49 points on the board, we'll take that."
The game featured 815 yards of total offense. The final buzzer did not sound until 9:40 for the 7 p.m. kickoff.
Schaffer threw for 134 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 107 more with a pair of scores. Cade Garcia, Century's workhorse senior tailback, churned out 176 yards on 24 carries and barely played in the fourth quarter.
"Cade Garcia carries a big load for us, and for good reason, he's a great player, but we thought if we could get me involved in the running game, that would add another element for us offensively," Schaffner said. "The thing about Cade is, he's also a great blocker, and everybody knows we have an unbelievable offensive line. They just open things up and I try to go."
Schaffner had a 15-yard touchdown run and a 22-yard scoring pass to Noah Fosland as the Patriots led 21-0 after the first quarter.
Garcia added a 7-yard TD run in the opening quarter.
Shanley broke through early in the second quarter. Carson Dean turned a short pass into a 48-yard connection deep into Century territory. Two plays later, Carter Kochmann caught a swing pass and won a race to the pylon for a touchdown.
"Give Shanley credit. We kind of came out and jumped on them, but they kept coming at us," Wingenbach said. "They're tough to tackle in open space. I think it's been since 2009 since we've played them, so there's just that general unfamiliarity with them and the same for them with us, so that added another dimension.
"But again, it's playoff football. Proud of the kids for making some big plays in all three phases of the game tonight."
Cooper Mattern threw for 350 yards for Shanley (4-4). John Gores (4-139) and Carson Dean (5-124) each were over 100 yards receiving.
Century did create two turnovers -- both interceptions by defensive back Jacob Renz.
Century went 12 plays and 86 yards -- six runs each by Schaffner and Garcia -- on its second drive of the third quarter to push the lead back to 35-15 when Garcia sprinted in from the 11-yard line with 53 seconds left in the third quarter.
"I thought that drive into the wind kind of re-established momentum in our favor," Wingenbach said.
Schaffner's two TD runs give him 10 on the season in shades of Cade Feeney, who led Century to the state title last season.
"Cade's a great guy. He taught me everything, so it feels great to be able to make a positive impact for our team like he did," Schaffner said. "We're really excited to be moving on and keep chasing our goal."
