Saints outlast Legacy 3-1 in regional volleyball

"It was (winnable) for sure. ... We lose our way sometimes," she said. "It's a game of momentum and we let those (St. Mary's) points stack. St. Mary's thrives on momentum. They're a scrappy team and they play very good defense."

The first game set the tone. Eleven ties were capped by standoffs at every point, 21 through 27. The Sabers tied the set at 27 on a kill by Reese Duchsherer.

A long serve by senior Breena Sand and a kill by Armstrong enabled the Saints to prevail in game one.

Legacy drew even at a game apiece with a strong finish in the second set. The Sabers outscored St. Mary's 10-3 down the stretch to claim a 25-20 decision.

St. Mary's took command in the third game with a 10-4 surge that gave it a 14-8 lead. Legacy drew no closer than four points thereafter as the Saints claimed a 25-16 decision.

Spies said the victory was "totally" a team-building-type win.

"When it's tied 22-22 we all have to mix together and rely on your teammates to carry you through and win the game," she said.

St. Mary's enjoyed a one-sided advantage at the service line, delivering 11 aces while being charged with six service errors. St. Mary's logged seven aces, but had 14 serves go awry.