Saints outlast Legacy 3-1 in regional volleyball

In the game of life there's a tendency to cherish most the things that we sacrificed the most to obtain.
Things work the same way on the volleyball court.
Tuesday night's volleyball match at St. Mary's was a battle -- two hours of tooth-and-nail, fangs-bared stuff.
St. Mary's came away a 3-1 winner in the West Region clash by the margin of 29-27, 20-25, 25-16, 27-25, and junior hitter Lydia Spies relished the victory like a shiny birthday gift.
"It's super-satisfying, she said after the Saints evened their season record at 4-4. "We deserved it because we fought so hard. ... It's much more fulfilling when you win these tight matches."
"Tight" is an apt description.
The decisive fourth game was a fitting cap to a competitive evening. The game was tied six times, the last four at 22, 23, 24 and 25.
Legacy took a 25-24 lead on a tip by senior Micah Nagel. That was to be the Sabers' final point of the night.
Kills by Spies and 5-foot-3 junior defensive specialist Josie Armstrong had the Saints serving at game point. A toss by St. Mary's senior setter Brooke Haas found the floor to end the proceedings.
Legacy head coach Jennifer Astle said her team, now 2-6, has shown improvement through its first eight matches. However, she said Tuesday's match was one that got away.
"It was (winnable) for sure. ... We lose our way sometimes," she said. "It's a game of momentum and we let those (St. Mary's) points stack. St. Mary's thrives on momentum. They're a scrappy team and they play very good defense."
The first game set the tone. Eleven ties were capped by standoffs at every point, 21 through 27. The Sabers tied the set at 27 on a kill by Reese Duchsherer.
A long serve by senior Breena Sand and a kill by Armstrong enabled the Saints to prevail in game one.
Legacy drew even at a game apiece with a strong finish in the second set. The Sabers outscored St. Mary's 10-3 down the stretch to claim a 25-20 decision.
St. Mary's took command in the third game with a 10-4 surge that gave it a 14-8 lead. Legacy drew no closer than four points thereafter as the Saints claimed a 25-16 decision.
Spies said the victory was "totally" a team-building-type win.
"When it's tied 22-22 we all have to mix together and rely on your teammates to carry you through and win the game," she said.
St. Mary's enjoyed a one-sided advantage at the service line, delivering 11 aces while being charged with six service errors. St. Mary's logged seven aces, but had 14 serves go awry.
"It's hard to build momentum with side-out volleyball like that," Astle observe.
Saints head coach Erica Trom said serving gets plenty of attention in her practice sessions.
"We do work on it every day. They do push-ups in practice for missed serves," she observed.
Trom said Tuesday's performance was "absolutely" a sign of improvement.
"We played very similar to this over the weekend (at the BPS Invitational Crossover)."
The difference Tuesday was a St. Mary's win.
Lexi Gerving, a 5-10 sophomore, and Spies paced the St. Mary's attack with 12 kills apiece. Mykendra Messer, a 5-11 junior, added eight kills and six blocks. Junior Koia Krenz had 19 digs and Haas and junior Gabrielle Mann were credited with 21 assists each.
Sand and junior Asiah Gross led the way for Legacy with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Six-foot junior Chelsea Krom had 3.5 blocks and junior Madi Colby piled up 35 assists. Junior JoAnna Fleckenstein was Legacy's back row mainstay with 23 digs.
Both teams return to West Region play Thursday night. Legacy visits Century and St. Mary's plays host to Watford City.