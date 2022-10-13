Saints earn big win over Sabers

St. Mary's first eight wins in the West Region had all come against teams sitting below it in the conference standings.

That changed Thursday evening when the Saints defeated the Legacy Sabers at home in straight sets, 25-20, 25-23, 31-29.

"We worked hard yesterday in practice," Saints head coach Erica Trom said. "We knew this was a big game for us, it was Pink Night for us, and we wanted to come out and show we could compete with the other top teams in the West Region."

The previous matchup between the two teams had taken place on Legacy's home court, and the Sabers had swept the Saints as well.

So it was a good feeling for junior outside hitter Lexi Gerving and her teammates to return the favor.

"This one feels good," Gerving said. "When we come out with energy, we play better as a team."

St. Mary's biggest win of the year got off to a good start right away. The Saints jumped all over the Sabers and took a 10-3 lead in the first set, forcing Legacy coach Jennifer Astle to use her first timeout.

The Saints kept the Sabers at arms length throughout the set, keeping a lead in the high single digits right up until the end of the set, when the Sabers made a push.

But it was too little, too late, and the Saints closed out a five-point first set win.

"Home-court advantage brings energy, because it's where you practice every day, the girls are familiar with it," Trom said. "We worked in practice that we wanted to not give up on our end, bring our game down no matter where we were points-wise. We had to stay up on top of hills and not fall down into valleys."

The Saints pushed out to another lead at the start of the second set, 7-3, but the Sabers fought back much more quickly to tie the game at nine apiece.

Legacy and St. Mary's battled their way through the rest of the set, with the teams having a tie on the scoreboard 10 times, with the latest of those coming at 22 apiece.

That 22-all tie came after Legacy forced St. Mary's to use its first timeout by taking a 21-19 lead before surrendering their lead right back.

"Our back row was talking to us on where to go," Gerving said. "We were talking with each other constantly about where to go with our hits."

St. Mary's comeback to level the score was the momentum the Saints needed, and they scored three of the next four points to take a 2-0 set lead.

The Saints were led to the win, both in set two and overall, by Gerving. She finished the night with 16 kills, a block and an ace, taking over a game the Saints badly needed.

"Lexi is a big player for us," Trom said. "When she's on, she's on. We have to utilize when she's on and have our setters notice it. It's just noticing her patterns and having our setters utilize them."

"I was noticing where their block was, where their defense was, and how changing things up got them on their toes," Gerving said. "Changing it up worked."

Looking to put away their biggest win of the year, St. Mary's again got out to an early lead on the Sabers, 10-5.

Legacy recovered more quickly in the third than they had in the first, and closed to within two points at 11-9.

St. Mary's then went on their own run, pushing out to a 20-14 lead that forced Legacy to burn their second and final timeout of the set.

"We had some long sets, and they can get tiring," Trom said. "We have to spread our offense out, not set the same person too often, and not get tired on long rallies because there is more game after that."

Legacy fought back, led by senior hitter Asiah Gross (10 kills, two aces, seven digs, and a half-block).

The Sabers struggled their way back to a 22-all tie, which started a run of the teams trading points back and forth into extra volleyball.

"We've conditioned all season to play those extra points," Gerving said. "We worked to last that long against teams like Legacy."

Finally the Saints got the benefit of a mistake by the Sabers' serve-receive and closed out a marathon win in the final set.

"We had the mindset of not having balls drop on our watch," Trom said. "If they burn us once, we're not letting them burn us again. We spread their defense by moving the ball around, moving and speeding up our offense."

Behind Gerving's monster night, Lydia Spies broke double digits in kills (10) while adding a half-block. Mykendra Messer added five kills, two blocks and three aces for the Saints.

"Lydia played well, but honestly, if we're moving the ball around a lot, it's hard to tell who is on and who is off," Trom said. "If we can keep that kind of play up, especially from our hitters, we can do good things.

"We took Jamestown to five sets a little while ago, and now we've beaten Legacy. It's good momentum heading into the end of the season and getting us where we want to be."

Legacy will look to rebound Tuesday against Minot.

St. Mary's will look to ride its win into next Tuesday's double-counter against Dickinson.

"We have to come out with more energy to win that game," Gerving said. "We have to play like ourselves and play like we know we can."