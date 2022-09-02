Saints close out Demons for first win of the season

A storied rivalry that had been silenced since 2008 was renewed Friday night, as St. Mary's welcomed Bismarck High back to the cozy confines of Smrekar Field for a West Region football showdown.

What else could be expected but a tightly-played one-score game?

St. Mary's broke a 7-year run by the Demons, beating Bismarck 20-15 for its first win in the rivalry since 1995, and the Saints first win in their return to Class 11AA competition.

"As a school, we haven't played BHS in a long time," Saints quarterback Tommy Kraljic said. "So to have the first game against them at Smrekar Field and ending with a win on a game-winning drive? That was pretty awesome."

Of course it would come down to a fourth-quarter drive for both teams to decide the game, right?

"The players on both teams don't remember the rivalry Bismarck High and St. Mary's used to have," St. Mary's head coach Dan Smrekar said. "It was as good as rivalry as anybody in the state. So it's fun to have the rivalry back, and obviously we came out ahead.

"It was a nice victory, the excitement was fun, the rivalry is fun, neither team quit, and we just happened to make a play at the end of the game to get the win."

The Saints took a 14-0 lead into halftime thanks to two second-quarter touchdowns by Kraljic.

Kraljic was a sterling 14 for 20 for 133 yards in the first half, with his only blemishes, and the only things keeping St. Mary's from having a three-score lead into halftime, being two interceptions thrown right into the gut of Bismarck linebacker Carter Henke.

"We played well in the first half," Smrekar said. "I thought we had a chance to be up three scores if we don't throw a pick (in the red zone). We moved the ball well and punched in a touchdown before the half."

The Saints scored twice in the second quarter, first on a 27-yard bomb down the near sidelines from Kraljic to Matt Porter with just under five minutes left in the half.

St. Mary's second score came on a one-yard touchdown keeper run by Kraljic with six seconds left before the half.

"I needed to settle down, I was trying to do too many things," Kraljic said. "Some times I need to chill out and let things develop on their own and not force things."

Bismarck's offense sputtered in the first half. Big plays that avoided the Demons in the first half came in bunches in the second half.

The Demons broke off a long kickoff return to start the third quarter, and while they were unable to score on the drive, largely due to Hafner throwing a pick to Jaxyn Richter, they put St. Mary's in poor field position for much of the third quarter.

The Demons finally broke through St. Mary's stout defense with 44 seconds to go in the third quarter. A well-timed screen pass from Hafner to receiver Preston Lemar, who led all pass-catchers with 79 yards receiving, went for a 35-yard touchdown to cut into the lead.

"In the second half we came out and started doing things to hurt ourselves," Smrekar said. "We had trouble changing field position, and a couple bad snaps gave them points. You can't beat yourself when you have a lead, and we did, but the good thing is we didn't quit, we came back and that's what I'm proud of, they didn't quit."

Bismarck crept closer when St. Mary's second poor punting snap of the half sailed into and out of the back of their end zone, making it a 14-9 game.

After trading possessions, Bismarck worked its way slowly down the field, converting a fourth-down pass from Hafner to Mason Huber to take their first lead of the game, 15-14.

"We found a lot of success working the ball in the middle of the field," Kraljic said. "Their linemen started slanting a different way and that caused us some trouble."

All seemed lost for the Saints when they faced a first one, and then a second, fourth down on their ensuing drive.

But when they needed their senior quarterback to come through, Kraljic got the job done. He converted the first fourth down with a timely 29-yard looper to Porter (who led the Saints with 76 yards receiving), then heaved the game-winning 27-yard touchdown to sophomore receiver Aeyden Price.

"(The competion to Matt) gave us a push," Kraljic said. "It made us believe that we could do it, and after we got that first fourth-down conversion, we knew we were going to score on that drive. It felt unreal. I threw it up and had faith he'd pull it in, and when he did, it was unreal."

Bismarck had one last chance to make a game-winning drive of its own with a little more than two minutes left in the game, but the Demons and Hafner were unable to match Kraljic's magic, failing to advance past their own 40 yard line.

"That was the icing on the cake, it was the perfect way for the game to end," Kraljic said. "The tension and stress melted away after they turned it over."

St. Mary's moved to 1-1 both overall and in conference play, giving themselves good position as the season rolls along.

"We have to keep getting better and we have the challenge of a long road trip next week, going up to Williston," Smrekar said. "We're going to enjoy this, it should help us mentally to understand we can be a good team. We'll enjoy the win and get ready for next week."