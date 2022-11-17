Sabers win five-set classic over Packers

Legacy has struggled this season to stay in a competitive mindset.

In their state quarterfinal game against West Fargo Thursday at the state Class A tournament, the Sabers found it. Legacy rallied out of an 0-2 hole to defeat the Packers 21-25, 18-25, 28-26, 25-19, 15-13.

"For what we've discovered with our team, we're either working really well or we're not," Legacy head coach Jennifer Astle said. "A lot of it is about where our mindset is. One of the things we've focused on is seeing less of the moments where we lose our confidence, and the girls responded and answered back.

"'Handle hard better' is something we've talked a lot about and they definitely did that today."

Legacy couldn't have asked for a better start, leaping out to an 11-4 lead that forced a Packers timeout.

That timeout was perfectly timed by West Fargo, as it got the Sabers out of their run and kickstarted a back-and-forth first set that ended when the Packers scored the final four points to take a 1-0 lead.

"When you go ahead in volleyball, you can take a little break and relax," Astle said. "But volleyball is a sport where you can't do that, because it's an error-driven sport. If you make an error or two and stack it together, it can be a momentum swing for the other team."

Both teams started strong in the second set, but the Packers pulled away after the media timeout to push the Sabers to the brink.

The Sabers pushed back, though.

Leaning on their net-front presence and well-placed kills from up and down their lineup, the Sabers won the win-or-die third set in extra points.

"We knew West Fargo was a strong defensive team," Astle said. "But that's true of a lot of the games we've played all year long. It's all about the team that bounces back the fastest and I think we did that.

"There's a mentality of playing to win and playing not to lose, and we held on to the mentality of playing not to lose in the first two sets. We had to get them back into a good headspace, and it took a long time today, but when the girls got there, they stayed there."

The comeback that had killed Legacy's chances in the first two sets and lengthened the third set never really arrived in set four, and the Sabers finished off the set with a kill by Halle Severson (13 kills, seven digs, two blocks, one ace).

"We say it all the time, volleyball is a team sport," Astle said. "It takes everybody playing their part at the same time and people having an ownership of what their job is at any given time and that they'll do their job the best I can."

The fifth set couldn't have started off worse for the Sabers as they fell into an 8-3 hole. But as it has all season, Legacy clawed its way back into the match, taking advantage of a number of West Fargo mistakes to level the game back up.

Tied at 13, the Sabers got the final two points of the sets, with the set ending, appropriately, on a block by Asiah Gross -- 14 kills and 17 digs -- who had just come off the bench after getting a rare rest.

"You have to love big-time moments," Astle said.

Riley Guscette (15 kills) and Ellee McIntosh (13 kills) led the Fargo South attack.

Legacy faces Century in the semifinals next.

"It's about belief and the value of watching St. Mary's and Jamestown take Century to five sets," Astle said. "If we keep the same grit and mindset, it should be a fun match."