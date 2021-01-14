Sabers stellar down the stretch in narrow win over Century

Keagen Woodbury and Ben Patton assisted on the Sabers' final two baskets, with an assist to the World Wide Web.

"Those last couple of possessions, we just put those plays in on Monday. Thank you YouTube," Horner said. "You just start searching ... what can you find that fits your team. I'm not a big set-play guy because of the amount of time you spend on it and whether or not they execute is 50-50 sometimes, but there are times when you need a basket and it's nice to have a play, or two, to go to ... tonight, it worked."

It was an exciting end to an entertaining game. The lead switched hands eight times. Century's biggest lead was five, Legacy's nine. Having fans in the stands made it feel like a game in March.

"It makes a big difference. It just feels more of what we're used to," Kupfer said of having fans in the stands. "We understand why it was like that before, having no fans, but it's just great to have people cheering. It really adds to the atmosphere."

Legacy surged to end the first half.

Trailing 25-21 after a putback by Erikson, the Sabers scored 11 straight points to seize momentum.