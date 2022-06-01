Sabers savor first trip to state, 'hoping to bring home some hardware'

If there were any nervy moments for the Legacy High softball team after losing its first West Region tournament game last week, the Sabers did not show it.

After a 16-6 regular season, the quarterfinal setback to Jamestown put Legacy in must-win mode and the Sabers delivered.

After defeating Williston 12-1, the Sabers scored eight runs in the first inning against Century on Saturday and rolled to a 14-5 victory to clinch their first-ever trip to the state tournament.

"I didn't sense any anxiety or nervousness after we lost to Jamestown. We knew they were a good team and that even though we lost, we still had an opportunity to achieve our main goal," Legacy head coach Holly Schild. "Our message to the girls was, you deserve to be here. You've played really well all season and they came back and played two really good games, which was what we expected.

"We set the goal of getting to state. We've talked about it a lot during the season. The girls have worked really hard to get in that position, so we were just really happy for them. They deserved it."

Earning a trip to Jamestown this weekend was especially pleasing for the team's seniors -- Tori Olson, Emma Owens, Kalyssa Erickson and Daysha Malard -- who have been Sabers since the program started.

"Our senior class brings a lot of experience and talent and leadership. I was really comfortable and confident in that group when the season started," Schild said. "They've put in the time. They've played travel ball in the summer. They've been really committed and it's been great to see it pay off for them with a really successful senior season."

Olson and Owens have been staples for the Sabers since middle school.

Legacy's ace the past three seasons, Olson is 10-4 in the circle, throwing 87 1/3 innings. With the bat, she's clubbed eight home runs and driven in 28 runs this season. She'll play college softball next season at Garden City Community College in Kansas.

Owens, committed to play NCAA Division II softball next season at Northern State, gets on base way more than she gets out. Owens is hitting .543 with nine homers and a whopping 49 RBIs in 25 games. Her on-base percentage is .630.

"They're both phenomenally talented, but they have different personalities," Schild said. "Tori is more quiet and laid back. Emma is more outspoken and is the player that's gonna get the team hyped, but they both practice what they preach. They both lead by example and have been incredible players for Legacy."

Erickson, who hits in the 2-hole in front of Olson and Owens, has had a stellar season as well. She's hitting at a .529 clip and has scored a team-best 44 runs.

Malard has provided plenty of protection as well with a pair of homers and 21 RBIs. Erickson and Malard have also excelled academically as class valedictorians.

Brynn Arnold, a sophomore and the Sabers' No. 2 pitcher, provides pop from the top of the lineup. Arnold has six bombs, 24 RBIs, 36 runs and has spun 51 1/3 innings in the circle.

Kate Lemoine (.300, 1 HR, 20 RBI), Abby Funk (.385, 1 HR, 12 RBI) and Hannah Hammes (.293, 2 HR, 14 RBI) also have delivered steady production.

The Sabers will not have to wait around to make their state tournament debut on Thursday. Legacy plays the first quarterfinal game at Trapper Field in Jamestown against the East Region's top team, West Fargo Sheyenne. The Mustangs lost just once in 16 games this season, but the Sabers head to the Buffalo City confident.

"We don't have anything to lose, and that's what we told the girls. They've already accomplished more than any other Legacy team has. They deserve to be there," Schild said. "We're not intimidated by any means. I think the girls are just really excited to see what they can do and hopefully we come home with some hardware."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

