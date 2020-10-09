Sabers edge Braves in overtime

After a 16-yard run by Barrett put the Sabers at midfield, Feland went to Kupfer. The throw was high, but it was no problem for the 6-3 Kupfer, who high-pointed the ball, made two tacklers miss then raced into the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown.

Despite just 14 first-half points, there were plenty of fireworks.

Thilmony turned in a sparkling one-handed catch for the Braves, covering 31 yards. Later, Thilmony ended a promising Legacy drive with an interception. The shifty 6-0, 155-pound receiver returned the pick to the Legacy 20-yard line, but an illegal block brought the ball back to midfield. Mandan got to Legacy’s 20 yard line on the ensuing drive, but the drive stalled at the 20 as time expired.

“We felt like we left a few opportunities out there with a couple fumbles and just things here and there. We haven’t been a big turnover team this season,” Sheldon said. “The kids battled. We expected a tight game and that’s what we got. Really proud of the kids. We gave ourselves a shot, just came up about a yard short.”

It was a big step toward the playoffs for the Sabers in what was in effect a must-win game.

“It’s huge, no question,” Clements said. “We’ve had a tough road to hoe playing teams like Century, Bismarck, Jamestown … those are really good football teams. We just talked about, OK, let’s find a way. Tonight, I thought our coaches made a lot of great calls and the kids made some really big plays … we’re just really happy right now to get this one in the win column.”

