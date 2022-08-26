Rostberg leads Deacons past Demons

There is no preseason in high school football. Fargo Shanley didn’t need one; Bismarck High did.

Senior quarterback Michael Rostberg hit the field running – or rather throwing – Friday night at the MDU Resources Community Bowl and led the Deacons to a 40-18 win over the Bismarck Demons in the season opener for both teams.

Rostberg passed for 258 and five touchdowns, including scores on his first two attempts as Shanley raced out to a 20-0 halftime lead.

“Obviously we got out to a hot start. The boys came out firing and it was great,” said Rostberg, who completed 14 of 25 passes without an interception. “The second quarter stalled and I take responsibility for that. I’ve got to build up my team.”

Rostberg’s first pass, on the Deacons’ second offensive play, fell softly in the hands of senior receiver Vucuri Hakim, who had blown past the BHS secondary and was all alone for a 45-yard TD. His second pass also went to Hakim from eight yards out and staked Shanley to a 12-0 lead.

Bismarck, meanwhile, looked like a team looking for answers on both sides of the ball in the first two quarters. The Demons were held without a first down on offense and even gave away two points on a safety. At half, they had 14 yards rushing on 15 carries and 20 yards passing.

“We’re excited about our defense,” Mattern said. “We’re a very athletic group with good experience and they play fast. We just wanted to play fast and create havoc.”

After stopping the Demons and forcing an 11-yard punt, Shanley took over on the BHS 32. Two straight first down runs took the ball to the 10 and an Isaac Perkerewicz dive set the ball on the 8.

Rostberg then connected with Hakim again on a quick out in the end zone for a touchdown with 6:29 left in the first quarter. The Deacons went for two but Rostberg’s pass was incomplete, leaving the score 12-0.

“That’s huge. Anytime you can get the lead at the Bowl, it’s huge,” Shanley coach Troy Mattern said. “Our kids weren’t fazed by anything and they performed early, which is what you have to do on the road.”

Shanley made up the two missed points with 1:14 to play in the quarter when it pressured BHS quarterback Quin Hafner into throwing the ball away while being tackled in the end zone. The subsequent safety made it 14-0.

Shanley wasn’t done for the half either. After taking over on the BHS 35 following a free kick, Perkerewicz spun through a tackle and dashed 26 yards. The PAT failed with 11:46 to play in the half and Shanley took a 20-0 lead into the break.

The Demons offense struggled big time in the first half, like it would in a preseason game.

After two quick TD passes, Rostberg misfired on seven of his next nine attempts in the half. But he was on the dot to start the third quarter as he marched the Deacons 66 yards for another TD. This time, he hit Sam Ovsak over the middle and he went 30 yards for a score with 7:56 left in the quarter.

The next time he touched the ball, he tossed an 80-yard TD pass to Joey Dukart and concluded his night with a 32-yarder to Kaden Christmann in the fourth quarter.

Bismarck found a spark at halftime. Hafner got more comfortable and threw touchdown passes of 40 yards to Hudson Schroeder and 17 yards to Cole Jahner. He completed 14 of 21 passes for 145 yards, giving BHS head coach Mark Gibson something he could be pleased with.

“For how we started to where we started, offensively I thought we progressed,” Gibson said. “Defensively I loved our effort in the second half. I think we ran out of gas.”

Flanker Preston Lemar led the Demons in receiving with four catches for 62 yards. Schroeder led them in rushing with 21 yards and caught two passes for 47 yards.

“We’re piecing things together,” Gibson said. “I told the kids after that I don’t care about the score. I loved their effort. We could have quit. We’re a young, inexperienced team and I like how we adjusted.”

Perkerewicz led Shanley in rushing with 58 yards and Dukart was its leading receiver with 100 yards on five catches.