Reis' huge game lifts Flasher into Region 5 title tilt

It didn’t matter that the Flasher Bulldogs missed a lot of easy shots against Standing Rock Tuesday in the semifinals of the Region 5 boys’ basketball tournament.
They still made enough to run away with a 70-45 win over the Warriors to earn a berth opposite Shiloh Christian in Thursday’s championship game at the Bismarck Event Center.
The Bulldogs built a 30-22 halftime lead on the strength of their offensive rebounds and held off a couple of Standing Rock runs. They had 14 offensive boards, resulting in 25 second-chance points, including an 11-0 advantage in the first half and a 19-0 scoring advantage off those.
“We missed so many easy ones,” Flasher coach Brian Nieuwsma said. “But defense and rebounding wins championships.”
Flasher (16-7) will try to end Shiloh’s four-year stranglehold on the Region 5 championship. The Bulldogs’ last trip to the state Class B tournament was in 2014.
Standing Rock (6-13) last won a region title in 2011.
Jaron Reis made sure the Warriors would have to wait at least one more year. The senior guard scored 24 of his 32 points in the second half.
Reis made 11 of 17 shots from the field and went 8-for-11 from the free throw line. He finished off his big night with six rebounds and three steals.
“I just kept working,” Reis said. “They play a slack defense … sometimes they gap out and you can get easy blow-bys.”
Flasher fell behind right away but began chipping away at the lead. Reis’ pull-up from the lane gave the Bulldogs their first lead at 8-7 with 3:09 left in the quarter.
Dallas Crow Ghost answered that basket before Laredo Werner made the first of his three first-half 3-pointers to give Flasher a lead that eventually grew to 12 points in the second quarter.
Flasher could have had a larger lead had it not missed a half dozen shots from underneath the basket. It had more 3-pointers than short jumpers in the first half.
“We always worry about missing but you just have to keep playing and keep shooting your shot or you can’t win,” Reis said.
Reis’ three-point play with 4:38 left gave the Bulldogs a 21-9 lead.
Then the Warriors caught fire behind Killan White Twin, who had three 3-pointers in less than two minutes to spark a 13-3 run to get within two points with 2:29 left in the half.
Dylan Woodbury scored nine straight points for Flasher, which took a 30-22 lead into half.
Reis and Steven Schmid provided most of the offense in the third quarter as the Bulldogs began putting some points between themselves and the Warriors. Standing Rock never got closer than 11 points.
Flasher shot 70 percent from the field in the second half.
“We learned from this game and hopefully it gives us momentum moving into the next game and a region championship,” Reis said.
Woodbury and Schmid finished the night with 11 points each for Flasher. Schmid helped the Bulldogs win the rebounding battle 40-24 with four offensive and seven total boards.
White Twin led the Warriors with 15 points, all from 3-pointers.
The Warriors will play New Salem-Almont for third place on Thursday.