Reis' huge game lifts Flasher into Region 5 title tilt

“I just kept working,” Reis said. “They play a slack defense … sometimes they gap out and you can get easy blow-bys.”

Flasher fell behind right away but began chipping away at the lead. Reis’ pull-up from the lane gave the Bulldogs their first lead at 8-7 with 3:09 left in the quarter.

Dallas Crow Ghost answered that basket before Laredo Werner made the first of his three first-half 3-pointers to give Flasher a lead that eventually grew to 12 points in the second quarter.

Flasher could have had a larger lead had it not missed a half dozen shots from underneath the basket. It had more 3-pointers than short jumpers in the first half.

“We always worry about missing but you just have to keep playing and keep shooting your shot or you can’t win,” Reis said.

Reis’ three-point play with 4:38 left gave the Bulldogs a 21-9 lead.

Then the Warriors caught fire behind Killan White Twin, who had three 3-pointers in less than two minutes to spark a 13-3 run to get within two points with 2:29 left in the half.

Dylan Woodbury scored nine straight points for Flasher, which took a 30-22 lead into half.