Reimnitz, new Legacy girls cross country, lives life untethered

Kelsey Reimnitz lives an eclectic life.

Whether it’s working on a watermelon farm in Central America, teaching English in Vietnam or simply traveling to Australia, the former Bismarck High basketball, cross country and track standout enjoys life untethered.

“When the weather is miserable here, a cheap (plane) ticket, some sun and I’m good,” she said.

Reimnitz’s “unconventional” life does include plenty of stability. Especially come fall and spring. Since 2017, she’s been an assistant cross country and track coach at Legacy High. On Monday, the school announced she has been hired as the head coach of the Sabers girls cross country team.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity. I know the kids, they know me. I’m hoping to grow with the program,” Reimnitz said. “I’ve really enjoyed coaching at Legacy. They’ve been great to me. I love everyone there.”

After graduating from BHS in 2008, Reimnitz went onto a successful track career at Cornell University, an Ivy League school located in Ithaca, N.Y., which competes at the NCAA Division I level. Competing in the sprints, Reimnitz was a three-time Ivy League champion in the 4x400-meter relay. She also won a pair of ECAC championships.