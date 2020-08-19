Prime time opener: Century, Legacy football game set to be broadcast on ESPNU

"If it's on TV, it is. If it's not, it's not. We're still going to play the game regardless," Clements said. "We're fortunate to be playing right now. Our focus is on doing the things that are important day to day so that we hopefully get to have a season and not just a couple games."

Checking all the COVID-19 guideline boxes also is a point of emphasis for the Patriots.

"Our ultimate goal is to be able to practice the next day and to do that we need to make sure we're handling all those small details so problems don't pop up," Wingenbach said. "We all need to do our part, coaches, players, everybody. That stuff we've been harping on since the summer, it's for a reason -- we want to be back on the field tomorrow."

On top of the virus-related protocols, coaches also have had to deal with the scorching summer temperatures. Century has been practicing earlier in the day, while Clements and the Sabers have been going later in the evening. There's little escaping regardless with temperatures consistently flirting with 100 degrees all week.